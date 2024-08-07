Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 2000s?

If you're in the market for another fiendishly difficult FourFourTwo football quiz, then you've come to the right place as we're taking you back to the 2000s today.

Our task for you today is simple, but that doesn't mean it's easy. After all, we're looking for players, clubs and international sides.

That's right. We're asking you to name the winners of the biggest club and individual trophies handed out between 2000 and 2009.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every England player to play for Gareth Southgate?

Among the gongs we've included are the World Cups played that decade, the major European Leagues, Golden Shoes and Ballons d'Or. There are a total of 127 countries, clubs and players to name, so this one should keep you quiet during your lunch break.

With that in mind, we've put 16 minutes on the clock in order to get all 127 answers down ticked off.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?

Quiz! Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?

Quiz! Can you name every single Ballon d'Or winner since 1956?

Quiz! Can you name the top 30 Premier League scorers for London clubs?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season?