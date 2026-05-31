Pre-Match Poser no.29: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Fancy a Pre-Match Poser?

Benfica, Flamengo, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Walsall. Why do Fenerbahce follow next in this sequence?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. What connects Motherwell, Dynamo Kyiv, Rapid Wien and, strictly speaking, Wolverhampton Wanderers?



A. They’ve all won competitions in other countries. Motherwell were invited to play in the 1927 Copa Del Rey (no, really) and won; Dynamo Kyiv won Soviet titles before the breakup of the USSR; Rapid Wien lifted the German Bundesliga during World War II; and in the summer of 1967, a handful of English clubs went Stateside to compete in a league called, the United Soccer Association (USA), in which the likes of Stoke City and Aberdeen were rebranded as things like ‘the Cleveland Stokers’ and ‘the Washington Whips’ respectively, with a certain Los Angeles Wolves – essentially a Wolverhampton Wanderers squad – winning the championship.

So you've solved the Pre-Match Poser and feel like peak Pep Guardiola? Well, let's put that level of peripheral vision and raw footballing intellect to further test, with more quizzes about tactical masterminds and global icons: an intriguing new selection of challenges is here for your perusal, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re heading across the borders to track the English explorers and the Premier League’s most durable African stars. We want you to identify the homegrown talent that found glory on the continent by naming every English player to have played for an overseas European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992, before pivoting to the record-breakers of a different continent to name every African nation's record appearance holder in the Premier League. It is a test of international movement and top-flight longevity that separates the true global scouts from the casual viewers.