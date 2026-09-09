Manchester United players tell Michael Carrick exact tactical change he must make

A pattern has developed during Michael Carrick's early tenure as permanent Manchester United boss, and he must address it.

Every time Bruno Fernandes shapes to send a curling delivery into the box from the half-space, and every time Bryan Mbeumo cuts inside to send a dangerous ball towards the back post, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore.

Man United are built to attack from wide areas, but lack the aerial profile inside the 18-yard box to capitalise on it.

Manchester United need to make tactical tweak three games into the season

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Data gleaned from Gradient Sports paints an interesting picture of Man United’s opening games.

Carrick’s side currently rank first in the Premier League for total inswinging crosses attempted (39) - 10 more than the next-highest team - and second overall in total crosses (84). Individually, Bruno Fernandes leads the division for inswingers attempted, while summer addition Bryan Mbeumo ranks third.

Delivery for...who? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The intent is clear: Man United are overloading the flanks and using their playmakers to deliver high-value, whipped service into the penalty area.

Despite dominating the delivery metrics, Man United rank only fifth for their cross completion rate. The quality of the service from Fernandes and Mbeumo is rarely the issue - rather, it is the lack of a complementary target profile inside the box when the ball arrives.

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Matheus Cunha has spent much of the early campaign leading the line, but the Brazilian's natural game does not suit an aerial bombardment. Cunha is fundamentally a 'nine-and-a-half' - a fluid, technician who thrives when dropping deep to link play, driving at defenders from tight pockets, and unleashing shots from distance.

Asking him to engage in physical battles against Premier League centre-halves on whipped inswinging crosses doesn't quite get the best out of his strongest attributes.

When crosses flood the box, Cunha is occasionally out of position or outmatched in aerial duels, leaving the team's creative output feeling unrewarded.

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring - would you believe it? - a header off the bench (Image credit: Getty Images)

The remedy for Carrick is sitting on the bench: Benjamin Sesko.

Unlike Cunha, Sesko provides the exact physical profile needed to transform Man United's crossing volume into goals. The Slovenian international offers physicality and height and box presence.

At 6ft 5in, Sesko gives Man United a genuine aerial presence capable of winning contested headers against deep defensive blocks. He is a player who will instinctively attack the landing zones of inswinging deliveries, too.

If Fernandes and Mbeumo continue to cross with such frequency, adding Sesko to the starting XI is a requirement.