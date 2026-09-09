Ryan Giggs did not hold back in his attempts to convince Manchester City's £116 million man to instead join their rivals.

The ex-Wales international revealed on Rio Ferdinand Presents: The Debrief that he attempted to convince Elliot Anderson to join Manchester United, and got “in trouble.”

The former Nottingham Forest midfielder joined Manchester City rather than the Red Devils, in a £116 million deal that was initially rumoured to have broken the British transfer record.

Ryan Giggs, a 13-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, confessed that Anderson was not receptive to his attempted persuasion, and told him: “Will you just let me play golf, please?”

Giggs reveals Anderson’s frustrated response to talks of Manchester United transfer

Giggs spoke with Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 45-year-old revealed that he met Anderson just days prior to the England international travelling to North America, in a period when he was “probably the most-talked about Premier League player.”

While the pair played golf in separate parties, Giggs seized the opportunity, attempting to persuade Anderson to join Man United.

Giggs is Manchester United through-and-through. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferdinand confessed to the Welshman that he also attempts to “sell the club” to certain players he meets, stating: “The club’s the best. That’s what I do when I see [desirable] players, I don’t care.”

Giggs revealed that his efforts were shut down after “four or five holes,” with Anderson soon growing frustrated by the attempts.

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“[I saw him] a few days before he went to the World Cup. I peppered him. He didn’t know how to take it at first, and then he relaxed a little bit,” claimed the 45-year-old.

“For the first four or five holes, we were literally crossing. And at the end of it, he went, ‘Will you just let me - leave me alone. Will you just let me play my golf, please?’ You’re in trouble,” continued Giggs.

The pair then shared their thoughts on deals that rise to the financial heights of Anderson to Manchester City, with Ferdinand claiming “you’ve got to try all sorts” to see such approaches succeed.

Anderson has appeared in all five of Manchester City's matches this term. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You’ve got to try all sorts to get these deals over. It’s mad, though. Obviously, the price tag was crazy,” said the Englishman.

“It’s just like astronomical money,” affirmed Ferdinand, to which Giggs agreed. The former Manchester United centre-back then invoked the club’s financial situation, and its link to Anderson.

“Manchester United haven’t got the budget to pay for that,” confirmed Ferdinand, plainly. The pair then agreed that Anderson is a good player, despite his decision to join their Manchester rivals.

Head to the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel to watch the full interview.