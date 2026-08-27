'He is the cheapest route into this Arsenal defence' Best FPL Wildcard team for Gameweek 2 revealed

Gameweek 1 doesn't always go to plan, and for managers who found themselves on the wrong end of a difficult opening week, the Wildcard is already on the table.

Whether it was loading up on players who didn't start, getting the squad structure badly wrong or simply finding yourself miles off the template, sometimes the cleanest solution is a full reset.

If that sounds familiar, here is the squad worth building around heading into Gameweek 2.

Goalkeepers

David Raya (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Raya (£6.0m) is the standout set-and-forget option in goal, playing behind the best defensive unit in the league and as reliable a starting point as any manager could ask for.

Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) fills the backup slot as an affordable placeholder that keeps the budget flexible elsewhere.

Defenders

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defensive unit is built around depth and value across every price bracket.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) leads the line at the back, as safe and reliable as ever, the kind of player who quietly accumulates points week after week without ever needing to be the centre of attention.

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Josko Gvardiol (£5.5m) got off to the perfect start with a goal in Gameweek 1 and is the Manchester City defensive pick of choice heading into a stage of the season with some very appealing fixtures on the horizon.

Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) comes in as a solid mid-price option, nailed to start and well set up for defensive contributions. Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) may not start in the next week or two, but he is the cheapest route into the Arsenal defence and is surely expected to force his way into the starting eleven before long.

Getting ahead of the curve on him now while the price is low feels like a smart play. Dara O'Shea (£4.0m) rounds out the defence and what a start he has made, racking up 18 defensive contributions in Gameweek 1 alone. As reliable as they come at this price point.

Midfielders

Man United skipper Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The midfield is where this squad really delivers. Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) anchors everything as the highest scoring FPL player since Carrick took the reins at Old Trafford, ranking first for expected goal involvement and returning in 14 of his previous 18 starts.

Dominic Szoboszlai (£7.0m) took Liverpool's penalty in Gameweek 1, which gives real assurance that he is the designated taker. That additional route to points only strengthens the case for owning him alongside his set piece involvement and defensive contribution potential. Elliot Anderson (£6.5m) was a defensive contributions machine last season and looks well placed to replicate that output at Manchester City, following the template that Rodri set so effectively in that role.

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) is nailed on for minutes at Everton, on set pieces and potentially on penalties, making him one of the best value picks in this price bracket. Meanwhile, Pascal Groß (£5.5m) rounds out the five as an affordable and reliable accumulator, completely safe for minutes and with penalty potential of his own following Welbeck's departure.

Forwards

The FPL Emperor's new hair-do (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland (£15.5m) is the foundation the entire squad is built around. Beyond the obvious points about ownership and pedigree, he is close to essential for Gameweek 3 and Gameweek 5, with Coventry and Sunderland both visiting the Etihad. Those are the kind of fixtures Haaland was made for, and having him in the squad for both feels non-negotiable.

Joao Pedro (£7.5m) is in excellent form after an 11-point return against Fulham in Gameweek 1, leading Chelsea's attack as the No. 9 with no European commitments in midweek to eat into his minutes. At his price he represents outstanding value for a player already delivering at the top end of his potential.

Sindre Walle Egeli (£4.5m) completes the forward line as the most affordable option available who is likely to see any meaningful minutes, keeping the budget as flexible as possible across the rest of the squad without leaving a completely dead slot at the bottom of the bench.

With Haaland anchoring the attack, Fernandes driving the midfield and a defensive unit packed with value across every price point, this is a squad built to compete from Gameweek 2 onwards and well beyond.