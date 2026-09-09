Quickfire Quiz 198: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you rattle your way through 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds? Prove it. Here's the latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz!

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. Let's kick off with a big one that will really test your memory. Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

Got into the hundreds on that one? You'll breeze through these three. We have 15 questions each on the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, the 2006-07 season and the 1996-97 season.

Staying in England's top flight, we want to know whether you can name the first goalscorer in every single Premier League season and whether you can arrange these players in order of their Premier League appearances from most to least.

If you're a women's football expert, this will be a tap-in for you. Can you list out every team currently competing in the WSL or WSL2, the top two divisions of the women's game in England?

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Last but not least, we've got just the perfect quiz for football history buffs. Can you name every club to have played in England's top flight, either the First Division or the Premier League, since 1945?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!