When is the Carabao Cup draw? Fourth Round teams and fixture dates

The Carabao Cup's Fourth Round is near, but when is the draw?

This season's League Cup Third Round fixtures are taking place a week apart due to English clubs' participation in European competition.

This means the likes of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Newcastle and Bradford have all already progressed to the competition’s Fourth Round.

The draw for the Fourth Round will take place shortly after the final Third Round fixture scheduled to be played next week.

Carabao Cup draw: Fourth Round details

Manchester City are the current holders of the Carabao Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United will face off against Brighton on September 16 at 8pm BST, with the draw then expected to take place at around 10:20pm BST.

It remains possible that this clash will see Carlos Baleba make his Red Devils debut. If the Cameroonian is absent, he would be expected to appear in the club’s next Premier League match, versus Fulham.

Manchester United host Brighton, with the draw taking place shortly after. (Image credit: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Everton host Wolves in a rescheduled showdown that was initially set to take place on Wednesday, September 9, meanwhile Sheffield United travel to Fleetwood, and newly-promoted Coventry City are hosts to fellow top-flight side Aston Villa.

The draw will be made live to watch on Sky Sports, with ex-Liverpool and Everton men Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Young picking the teams out.

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A day prior to the draw, on September 15, a further five Carabao Cup matches will be played, including Liverpool versus Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, with Andrew Robertson likely to appear back on Merseyside.

West Ham supporters will witness the return of what was recently a Premier League derby, as they welcome Fulham at the London Stadium.

West Ham will welcome Fulham back to the London Stadium. (Image credit: West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal, who were defeated in last year’s Carabao Cup Final by Manchester City, will visit Ipswich Town, and Peterborough United will host Barnsley.

Lastly, Reading will host Brentford, meaning that all but two Carabao Cup Third Round clashes will have been decided by 10pm BST next Wednesday evening, with Coventry-Villa and Man United-Brighton scheduled to kick-off at 8pm with the possibility of penalties to follow.

Fourth Round matches are scheduled to take place in the week commencing October 26, then w/c December 14 for Fifth Round clashes.