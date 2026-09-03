'Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United have had their fun' Seven reasons you should play your FPL Wildcard in Gameweek 3

The Wildcard debate has been raging since the season started, and for a growing number of FPL managers, Gameweek 3 is the answer.

Here is the case for pulling the trigger this week.

1. Sell Man United before the fixtures turn

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have had their fun. Hull and Ipswich in the opening two Gameweeks were as good as it gets, but Manchester City away in Gameweek 4 signals the end of the easy run.

It is tough to sell Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo on the back of what were mega hauls against Ipswich last Gameweek, but the best FPL managers are proactive rather than reactive. Selling at peak value before the fixtures turn is almost always the right call, even when it feels uncomfortable in the moment.

2. Load up on Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle at the right time

Gameweek 3 is the ideal entry point for three teams whose fixtures are about to turn very green.

Man City host Coventry this week and Sunderland in Gameweek 5, Chelsea have an appealing fixture against Hull in Gameweek 4 and Newcastle are coming into a much friendlier run after a tough opener against Liverpool.

Getting in before the bandwagon fully forms is always the smarter play.

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is rocking a new look for this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Nail the captaincy with Haaland and Palmer

This is arguably the biggest reason of all to play that Wildcard chip. Haaland faces Coventry at home this week and not owning him is not for the faint-hearted.

Palmer is also perfectly set up with Chelsea's run, and owning both permanently from this point forward gives you genuine captaincy flexibility every single week.

Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Clear out the assets who have served their purpose

Alexander Isak, the Sunderland assets and Iliman Ndiaye, who is arguably a worse asset at Manchester City, all become harder to justify holding onto beyond this point.

Christos Tzolis is another name to address. He was picked up by over 22% of managers on the back of strong early signs, but his minutes have not been as reliable as initially hoped, making him another one who is better sold now rather than held in hope.

5. Exceptional value waiting to be unlocked

Ezri Konsa at £4.4m, Elliott Anderson at £6.4m, Mamadou Sangare at £5.6m and Pascal Gross at £5.5m are all gifts at their respective price points.

These are the kind of players who are difficult to fit in through normal transfers but become straightforward additions with unlimited moves available. Joao Pedro and Dominic Szoboszlai are already obvious long term holds, and Yoane Wissa alongside the Newcastle defensive options represent strong differentials to the broader template.

'Exceptional value' Elliot (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. The transfer window is closed and the picture is clearer

One of the best reasons to Wildcard in Gameweek 3 is the information advantage it gives you. The transfer window has now shut, squads are settled, minutes trends are emerging and penalty takers are close to being confirmed. Building a team now is a far more informed exercise than it was earlier.

7. Wildcarding now beats a Free Hit in Gameweek 3

This is the chip logic that seals it. Using the Wildcard in Gameweek 3 means you own Haaland and Palmer permanently going forward, offload the bench spend that came with the early season structure and start building genuine team value.

A Free Hit in Gameweek 3 gives you one good week but leaves the underlying squad unchanged. More importantly, Wildcarding now keeps the Free Hit flexible for the rest of the season, while Free Hitting now likely forces and Early Wildcard anyway.

Gameweek 3 is the window. The case has been made.