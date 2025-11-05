The Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and it's gathering attention for all the right reasons

The Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit is available from today – and it's a return to simplicity after some experimentation.

The Red Devils' trademark red jersey will take centre stage at the month-long tournament in North America, with Rudi Garcia hoping to lead his team to glory.

As World Cup 2026 kits continue to be released, Belgium's boisterous red shirt, combined with black and yellow details, is already looking like a hit with fans online.

The Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit is regal and 'in-your-face' red

Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Belgium's deep red has been a staple of their home shirts – although not recently.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard couldn't deliver during their dubbed 'golden generation' era, but a transition back to a more standout shade of red, along with other details, may bring new hope of international success.

Adidas Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit There's no fire this time. A deep red design, the Red Devils have played it cool with this one and combined a classic base with fine detail.

Dubbed as a 'bold and fiery' design, Belgium have opted for a more standout shade as we have previously seen, with the Euro 2024 home effort a deeper maroon.

And who could forget the flame shirt of 2022 that saw the side exit in the group stage?

This one's a lot more classic with the nation reverting to basics – perhaps a sign of things to come on the pitch – but naturally, the customary colours return.

The shirt comes in a deep red base, combined with striking gold and black detailing to help amplify the other tones.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the deep red is a really nice touch incorporated by Adidas, and we must say this one will surely complement their darker shorts and socks.

Image 1 of 6 Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

The most appealing element is the all-over pattern that merges tulip shapes with flames, forming a design that resembles a fiery devil motif.

After all… they are the Red Devils.

But what do you think? Let us know in the comments below if you will be picking this one up...