The Colombia World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and it's a vibrant triumph

The Colombia World Cup 2026 home kit has dropped – and it's another stunner.

Kits for the World Cup are dropping early, with Colombia hoping to be one of the dark horses for the competition.

We all know what to expect from Los Cafeteros by now, with the new shirt for 2026 checking all the boxes for a home top.

The Colombia World Cup 2026 home kit is simplistic but classic

We'll be honest, Colombia aren't one of the nations that we eagerly await kit drops from – but equally, they never disappoint.

The sunny yellow is always welcome at a World Cup in our eyes and this new effort is no different, bringing a stunning pattern to the new shirt's base and incorporating bright red and yellow.

Adidas Colombia World Cup 2026 home kit A stunner combining primary colours, with a nice pattern along the base, this is everything that a Colombia kit should be, ahead of what the Tricolour hopes will be a decent showing in North America.

Last year, Adi released an incredible 2024 centenary shirt for the South Americans that captured the imagination around the world with its simplicity – and honestly, it's a shame that Colombia won't be wearing that at the World Cup next year.

The German manufacturer could have delivered another stripped-back masterpiece with little to draw your eye to – and yes, this one is simplistic – but's got a little more detail than the last Colombian effort.

The base has a butterfly-like pattern all over that really makes the shirt pop, and after experimenting with lighter yellows and navy blues in recent years, Adidas have gone classic for this one.

It's bright – and it's going to look great in the North American sunshine.

FourFourTwo loves this one for its simple nature: yes, it would have been nice to have something a bit more distinctive over the base (the 2014 diagonal stripes come to mind), but when you picture a Colombia shirt, this is precisely what comes to mind.

With the away shirt a bolder, two-tone blue effort, it was necessary that this one was simply reminiscent of the good times – but if we have one criticism, it's that it's not much of an evolution from the last yellow shirt.

We get that if something ain't broke, don't fix it… but with the stripes red (again) and the logos blue (again), could Adidas have mixed things up a little more?

What do you think, anyway? A touch of class or one you'll give a miss? Tell us in the comments…