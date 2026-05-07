Why Chelsea will be praying for this Liam Rosenior cost-saving move

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Chelsea waved goodbye to another manager last month, but Liam Rosenior could do them a massive favour now

Liam Rosenior reacts during the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park
Liam Rosenior was sacked by Chelsea after a terrible run of form (Image credit: Getty Images)