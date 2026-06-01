Nightmare Chelsea star set for Stamford Bridge reckoning: report

Chelsea have a situation on their hands

The Blues, known for their ever-growing list of signings and loanings, have failed to carve a selection of world-class talent into their line-up in recent years.

Chelsea, for all of their expenditure, placed 10th in the 2025/26 Premier League table, behind the likes of Brentford, Brighton, Sunderland and Bournemouth.

One high-profile youngster currently on loan, once described as the Blues’ ‘lottery ticket’, could now add to their extensive list of transfer failures ahead of a difficult summer decision.

Kendry Paez is the subject of a worrying Chelsea evaluation

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Chelsea’s so-called lottery ticket, otherwise known as Kendry Paez, won’t be raking in millions any time soon after a disappointing loan spell at River Plate.

The Ecuadorean, previously on loan at RC Strasbourg, has failed to make his mark in Argentina, starting in just three games since his loan period commenced in January.

The 19-year-old has struggled wherever he's been, but a World Cup 2026 call-up may change everything (Image credit: Rodrigo Valle - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are now expected to recall him after the World Cup, with Argentine media believing he has played his final game for River Plate.

Whether the Blues have the option to recall Paez, merely halfway through his designated loan period, is yet to be revealed, however, it is unlikely either party will object.

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The 19-year-old’s chance at redemption, however, arrived today in the form of a World Cup 2026 squad call-up for Ecuador, with the decision made by Sebastian Beccacece.

Paez was dropped entirely from River Plate’s squad in their recent Apertura playoff fixtures, meaning that the teenager will enter the North American tournament with little game time under his belt.

The 19-year-old has played less than 500 total minutes for his loan side, with just 11 substitute appearances to complement his three starts.

Sebastian Beccacece believes in the youngster enough to call him up for international duty in North America (Image credit: Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)

Paez previously struggled in Ligue 1 during the youngster’s last campaign, making just 15 appearances between July 2025 and his January move to River Plate.

Despite his age, struggling to make an impact or name for himself in two leagues of inferior quality does not bode well for a potential Premier League-level career.

Chelsea, now under the watch of new manager Xabi Alonso, will make a decision regarding Paez’s future after the World Cup, with the problem of the 19-year-old’s development and future pathway appearing more and more complex to solve.