Chelsea transfer business will take them back into the Champions League and it's just as well

Chelsea have been many things throughout their history but they haven’t once been accused of shyness.

Love them or hate them, Chelsea do things however they want and without apology. The results can be a mixed bag.

They’re the only club outside Manchester with five titles in the Premier League era and more, much more than this, they did it their way. Equally, it’s now 10 seasons since the Blues won the league and that barely tells the story of the intervening years.

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Xabi Alonso is now in charge at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have invested in expensive potential

Chelsea have veered from basket case to brilliant and back again, winning trophies almost in spite of influential individuals with no business having as much say as they did.

If pendulous progress is The New Chelsea Way, freshly appointed manager Xabi Alonso could be about to oversee a lurch for the better.

Chelsea have been unpredictable under co-owner Todd Boehly (Image credit: Getty Images)

They remain under the watchful eye of UEFA and financial regulations demand that a club with no natural restraint finds ways to avoid the need to rein itself in, but their summer transfer business in totality is giving off a whiff of promise.

Even as some of the completed transfers appear surprising on paper, the sum of the parts is surely stronger than what came before. Suddenly, a club that was engulfed in utter bedlam just a few months ago has a team capable of putting things right.

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There’s no escaping the financial outlay but Alonso will look around the Chelsea dressing room at Fulham at the start of the season and find proven players who warrant the investment.

Morgan Rogers arrived from Aston Villa for a British record transfer fee of £117 million. He might be a player with a low floor by elite standards but Rogers can and will win matches on his own at the very highest level.

If Rogers was an ostentatious purchase, defender Maxence Lacroix should be a solid bet. Chelsea reportedly paid Crystal Palace more than £52 million for the France centre-back but he’s a known quantity.

Chelsea have signed defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deal to bring in Geovany Quenda was done long before Alonso arrived but Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra, now a senior international with Italy, is another shrewd addition with the better part of 15 years of football ahead of him. 22-year-old Valentin Barco has since followed.

Big brothers

At 26, Lacroix is the oldest by far of Chelsea’s major new signings. At least, he would have been the oldest if it weren’t for a phenomenally Chelsea jerk in the other direction.

Apparently concerned about a lack of experience and leadership, the Blues opted against spending big money to load the temporal middle ground and simply went full-bore at raising the average age with a couple of golden oldies.

There’s nothing clever about acquiring 36-year-old Jordan Henderson and 35-year-old Danny Welbeck beyond having the wherewithal to decide they’re needed.

Henderson offers grit, experience and the authority to demand the highest standards from Chelsea’s younger players. He won’t have expected to be rolling into Stamford Bridge three years after leaving Liverpool but it took a single season at Brentford to convince Alonso of his worth.

Jordan Henderson has been signed for his experience (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before walking the well-worn path from Brighton & Hove Albion, Welbeck produced the season of his career. He’d never scored more goals in a single Premier League campaign and made more appearances in 2025-26 than ever before.

After reaching double figures in back-to-back Premier League seasons – the first and second times in his career – Welbeck is a convincing depth and rotation option for a manager who’d rather run with Joao Pedro and the veteran than wait for a version of Liam Delap that might never blossom.

Why Chelsea’s transfer strategy is going to pay off

By hook or by crook, the Blues have assembled a squad that can stabilise from the root and mount a serious challenge at the top end of the Premier League when they need it most. Missing out on the Champions League again doesn’t bear thinking about.

The ‘can’ has usually been true; in FourFourTwo’s opinion, that they ‘will’ feels more compelling this time around.

Danny Welbeck has swapped the south coast for west London (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alonso has a team with ability and balance. There’s some depth. There are goals. There’s drive and creativity and match impact. It doesn’t much matter whether Chelsea ever looked beyond one signing to identify the next.

They’ve bounced from one profile to the next in the transfer market but the West Londoners aren’t operating in the dark without a torch. By hiring former Villa set piece architect Austin MacPhee, Chelsea signalled their intent to win in the fine margins.

Alonso has a plan and they’ll be deploying it in what looks like a positive context.

The teams above them last season must all contend with European football this term and Chelsea, one way or another and for the first time in a long time, appear to have married heft to wits in their summer recruitment.