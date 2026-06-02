How to watch Wales vs Ghana for FREE: TV info and live stream details for international friendly

Watch Wales vs Ghana as the visitors prepare for this summer's World Cup.

FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can watch Wales vs Ghana online from anywhere in the world.

Wales and Ghana go head-to-head on Tuesday in a warm-up contest for this summer's World Cup in the US.

Craig Bellamy's side narrowly missed out after they lost in their play-off tie on penalties against Bosnia-Herzegovina back in March.

Ghana are in a group containing Croatia, England and Panama, with Thomas Tuchel expected to watch on keenly.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Wales vs Ghana online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs Ghana for FREE

Wales' game with Ghana will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC One in Wales. Meanwhile, S4C has Welsh-language coverage.

It will also be available to stream on BBC Sport Online and on the BBC iPlayer. All services are free to use.

Wales vs Ghana is available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer All you need to do is sign up, and boom, away you go! Full coverage of the game in Cardiff. Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Wales vs Ghana from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Wales vs Ghana in the US

Fans in the US can watch Wales vs Ghana on Fox Sports 2.

Fox Sports 2 will be broadcasting Wales vs Ghana, with Fox and Fox Sports 1 broadcasting the World Cup in its entirety. The best way to access this channel is through a Fox One subscription with prices starting at $19.99/month after a 3-day free trial.

Wales vs Ghana: Preview

Wales have assembled a camp ready for friendlies with Ghana and Romania, as Bellamy’s side begin their preparations for the next UEFA Nations League campaign that starts in September.

“They’re two very, very different challenges, but challenges that can really help us improve because I see big improvements in the team,” explained Bellamy. “We have to improve, I have to improve as a coach, and those two factors motivate me a lot.”

Ghana arrived in Wales on Monday and have been training at Dragon Park as head coach Carlos Queiroz steps up his preparations for the FIFA World Cup in a few weeks time.

This will also be the first-ever match between Wales and Ghana, but it will also be the first time that Cymru has hosted a match against African opposition.

The only previous match between the Dragons and an African nation was back in June 1998, when Bobby Gould took a side to the El Menzah Stadium in Tunis for a friendly international against Tunisia.

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Squads

Wales

Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow (Leeds United), Danny Ward (Wrexham), Tom King (Everton)

Defenders: Jay DaSilva (Coventry City), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Queens Park Rangers - on loan from Sheffield United), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff City), Joe Rodon (Leeds United), Chris Mepham (West Bromwich Albion), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ronan Kpakio (Cardiff City), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), Joel Colwill (Cardiff City), Kai Andrews (Hibernian - on loan from Coventry City), Sorba Thomas (Stoke City), Lewis Koumas (Hull City - on loan from Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Cameron Congreve (Dundee - on loan from Swansea City), Ollie Bostock (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Nathan Broadhead (Wrexham), Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham), Dan James (Leeds United), Isaak Davies (Cardiff City)

Ghana

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Joseph Anang (St Patrick's Athletic), Solomon Agbasi (Accra Hearts of Oak SC), Paul Reverson (Ajax).

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alidu Seidu (Rennes), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg), Kojo Oppong Peprah (Nice), Alexander Djiku (Spartak Moscow), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Villarreal), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne), Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City).

Forwards: Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City), Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wales 2-1 Ghana

FourFourTwo thinks Wales will win narrowly in Cardiff.