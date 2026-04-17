Who is Jeremy Monga? Arsenal transfer target revealed as Gunners eye record-breaking trio

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The 16-year-old Leicester winger is turning heads all across England

Jeremy Monga playing for Leicester City in the FA Youth Cup.
Arsenal target Jeremy Monga is wanted by clubs all across England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s side are the latest to express interest in Leicester wonderkid Jeremy Monga, hoping to keep their rivals at bay in the quest for his signature.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga - the Championship side’s 16-year-old winger who broke into the senior team last season.

Who is Jeremy Monga?

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