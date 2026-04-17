Who is Jeremy Monga? Arsenal transfer target revealed as Gunners eye record-breaking trio

Arsenal target Jeremy Monga is wanted by clubs all across England.

Mikel Arteta’s side are the latest to express interest in Leicester wonderkid Jeremy Monga, hoping to keep their rivals at bay in the quest for his signature.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga - the Championship side’s 16-year-old winger who broke into the senior team last season.

This year, Monga has recorded three goal involvements, one goal and two assists, in seven starts and 25 Championship games for Leicester, averaging 34 minutes played per game.

Who is Jeremy Monga?