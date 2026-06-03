Arsenal beat EIGHT rival clubs to teenage signing as Andrea Berta clinches first summer transfer: report

Mikel Arteta is already thinking of how to do better next season, after ending Arsenal's 22 year title drought

Mikel Arteta’s men are set to beat vast competition to the signing of England’s most sought after wonderkid.

Arsenal, winners of the 2025/26 Premier League title and runners-up in the 2026 Champions League, are aiming to develop the squad that ended their 22-year-long title drought.

It now appears that they have beaten eight rival sides to secure the services of an exciting youth talent — looking to make his Premier League mark.

Arsenal 'enter talks' to sign Jeremy Monga

The 16-year-old has experienced the English top-flight before, becoming, at the time, the second youngest player to ever feature in Premier League action.

Jeremy Monga, now the third youngest behind two Arsenal talents in Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri, faced a season of League One football after Leicester City’s shock relegation — but not anymore.

Jeremy Monga is the third youngest player to ever feature in Premier League action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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According to a report from Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are now in talks to sign Monga, with Leicester sources revealing that eight other clubs have enquired about the 16-year-old.

Manchester United and Manchester City are two such teams that have been linked with the youth talent across 2026, with other top European sides also in the mix.

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The English youngster, who recorded three goal involvements in just over 1000 minutes for the Foxes this season, is widely considered to be one of the nation’s brightest talents.

Monga is expected to cost in excess of £10 million, and it is possible that a tribunal will determine his exact fee in the event of him exiting an already sunk Leicester ship.

A transfer for this price would likely set an English third-division record, with the Foxes set to undergo a significant summer of change.

Leicester City are an already sunken ship, and players are expected to want to leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monga’s professional contract with Leicester will be activated on his 17th birthday - July 10 - however, his future at the club, now in a position they never expected, is all but confirmed.

The 16-year-old is known for his directness on the ball, versatility and remarkable dribbling qualities, playing alongside Dowman - who featured in FourFourTwo's 'The Boy's A Bit Special' series - at England youth team level.

Monga received high praise from then manager Ruud van Nistelrooy during his Premier League debut against Newcastle in April 2025.

The youngster, who played 17 minutes in a 3-0 loss, was praised for his “glimpses of quality at such a young age” by the Dutchman — memorably wearing a sponsor-less shirt to comply with gambling laws.

Should they secure his signature, the Gunners wouldn't just fill a flank position in need of depth, but also complete the three youngest Premier League debutants trio.