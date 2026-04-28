Jose Mourinho set for sensational Real Madrid return: report
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By Kedar Bayley published
Real Madrid legend Jose Mourinho could return to manage the Spanish giants
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Jose Mourinho is set to return as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Portuguese coach being Real Madrid’s favoured candidate.
Jose Mourinho has been identified by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as the man to lead the Spanish giants forward, with current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa set to depart at the end of the season.
The Spaniard took over from fellow countryman Xabi Alonso in January, on track to deliver a second-placed La Liga finish identical to Alonso’s table position at the time of his departure.