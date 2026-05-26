These 22 players can sign for your club on a free transfer right now

John Stones has played his final game for Manchester City

The final day of the Premier League season featured emotional goodbyes left, right and centre.

From Pep Guardiola, John Stones and Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City, to Liverpool's Mo Salah and Andy Robertson walking off the Anfield pitch for the last time, there were tearful farewells wherever you looked.

And with the 2026 World Cup around the corner, there are several high-profile players whose next steps in the domestic game are still to be decided.

22 stars available on a free this summer

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are leaving Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although fans have now seen the likes of Salah and Silva represent their club for the last time, many free agents' contracts don't actually expire until June 30.

However, players in the final six months of their deal are allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with another team, which means clubs can start working on deals right now.

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And there are some big names available for free this summer across the Premier League and beyond.

Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate is yet to sign a new deal at Anfield, so he could follow Salah and Robertson out of the door when his contract expires next month. The Frenchman has been in talks with the Reds over fresh terms, but his future remains up in the air.

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Elsewhere in the Premier League, Fulham star Harry Wilson is also available on a free transfer with his deal set to run out. The Wales international, 29, has become a key figure at Craven Cottage and scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, with team-mate Raul Jimenez also set to depart next month.

While City are set to lose Stones and Silva for free, Manchester United will also say goodbye to midfielder Casemiro and forgotten winger Jadon Sancho, who spent this season on loan at Aston Villa and is reportedly a target for former club Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada will hope to sign off from Selhurst Park with victory in Wednesday's Conference League final, with Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma also out of contract this summer.

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Several former Premier League stars are also available on a free transfer, including Feyenoord's ex-England winger Raheem Sterling and 40-year-old former Spurs and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, although AC Milan reportedly hold an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

That is also the case for Argentina and Rosario Central winger Angel Di Maria, while fellow veterans Robert Lewandowski and Paulo Dybala are set to leave Barcelona and Roma respectively for nothing - despite the Poli