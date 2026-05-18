Manchester City superstar offered to Real Madrid in shock transfer twist: report

Pep Guardiola could see one of his defenders leave for the Spanish capital

Manchester City’s abundance of talent means there is not always room in the squad for some of Europe’s most talented players.

At the back, the emergence of Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico O’Reilly this season has been a major boost for Pep Guardiola, with Manchester City winning both domestic cups this term, following Saturday's FA Cup final.

But that has left one defender - a key player until very recently - on the periphery, and potentially on his way out this summer.

Manchester City star on Real Madrid's radar after transfer offer

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Josko Gvardiol has only played 17 times for City in the Premier League this season, and made just five appearances in the Champions League, having struggled with a shin injury throughout the campaign.

The 24-year-old was almost ever-present in 2024/25, and helped City to the Premier League title in 2023/24, chipping in with important goals from defence.

Josko Gvardiol joined City from RB Leipzig in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed the £77m acquisition had been a successful one, but recurring injury issues have become a problem.

And according to AS, Gvardiol has been offered to Real Madrid by the player’s representatives.

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The Croatian has reportedly been on Los Blancos’ radar “for some time”, with the Spanish giants said to be interested back in 2023 when the former RB Leipzig centre-back opted to join City.

Real Madrid are prioritising defensive reinforcements as they look to improve their squad after a disappointing, trophy-less 2025/26 campaign.

But AS claim there is “no movement towards a transfer” as things stand, with Gvardiol contracted until 2028.

Gvardiol has scored some important goals for City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player’s agents are believed to be “exploring potential destinations” in the event that he becomes surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

Real Madrid have also been offered City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is set to leave the club after an illustrious nine-year spell.

The 31-year-old has reportedly rejected an offer from Barcelona, but it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will explore a potential deal.