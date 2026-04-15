Liverpool given green light for €50m release clause buy: report
Liverpool have been given a firm deadline to trigger the exclusive release clause of their defensive target
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Liverpool are one of a reported three clubs that can activate the release clause of Nico Schlotterbeck, as the Reds look to strengthen their backline.
Liverpool are joined by Real Madrid on the exclusive list of clubs capable of triggering the German centre-back’s release clause, which is between €50-60 million.
The Reds completed the signing of Rennes’ centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, who featured in FourFourTwo's 'The Boy's A Bit Special' series, in February, looking to both strengthen their current and build a future backline.Article continues below