Paris Saint-Germain on alert after Netherlands star's World Cup breakout

Crysencio Summerville is set to be a man in demand after West Ham's relegation.

The end of West Ham's eight-year stay in the Premier League has opened the door for a number of high-profile departures as they prepare for life back in the second tier.

Summerville is among the names tipped to depart the London Stadium and already has a growing list of suitors after his senior international call-up for the Netherlands.

West Ham's Crysencio Summerville drawing major interest

Clubs competing in next season's Champions League have already emerged as viable destinations with Aston Villa and AS Roma both credited with interest in Summerville.

However the 24-year-old could be in line for an even bigger move with Paris Saint-Germain now preparing to rival the pair for his signature in the summer window.

PSG boss Luis Enrique (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports in France claim the reigning European champions are preparing to take advantage of West Ham's perilous financial situation with an audacious double swoop.

The Londoners will need to free up £100 million in player sales as a result of losing their top flight status to avoid breaching Premier League and EFL financial fair play rules.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Les Parisiens are said to be targeting a combined €130 million deal for Summerville and teammate Mateus Fernandes as part of their latest squad evolution plans.

The ex-Leeds man's explosiveness is seen as a key driver in PSG's pursuit of him which is only set to be magnified by his exploits at the World Cup for his homeland.

Despite the Hammers' relegation campaign, he was named in Ronald Koeman's 26-man squad for the tournament and has repaid his manager's faith almost instantly.

Koeman's faith in Summerville has already paid off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summerville scored his first international goal during his country's Group F opener with Japan, netting a left-footed strike that restored the Oranje's 2-1 lead in Arlington.

Although Koeman's side were level-pegged during the closing stages, his display at Dallas Stadium has put clubs on alert and will only drive up those potential options.

If PSG are determined to get their man, they may need to move very quickly.