Manchester United set to beat Arsenal in race for relegated star

Manchester United are reportedly set to see off Premier League champions Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

United are understood to be committed to getting some of their transfer window activity done and dusted in the early part of the summer, though the imminent start of World Cup 2026 represents a significant roadblock.

Michael Carrick was promoted from his interim position to the permanent role of head coach, thanks in no small part to United's third-placed finish and their return to the Champions League.

The attentions of Carrick and his club's recruitment team have already turned to next season and putting together a squad capable of challenging in the Premier League and beyond after playing just 40 fixtures in 2025-26.

According to Simon Stone, BBC Sport's United reporter, Fernandes could beat new signing Ederson into Old Trafford. The Brazilian's transfer will not be completed until the start of July.

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"I would be surprised if the deal for Mateus Fernandes didn't get done," reports Stone.

"I believe the club are in a bit of a stand off with West Ham United at the moment, who are adamant they don't have to sell and want £80m.

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"However, that seems to be another deal that could be done reasonably quickly because Fernandes, like Ederson, didn't actually make the cut for the World Cup."

The 21-year-old was capped by Portugal for the first time in April but wasn't called up for Roberto Martinez's final 26-man World Cup squad. At the end of a miserable season, missing out on a World Cup place wasn't the conclusion Fernandes wanted.

West Ham's determination to hold on to their player is to be expected. He signed for the Hammers last summer and has four years remaining on his contract, notwithstanding any relegation-related clauses.

Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, relegation undoubtedly weakens West Ham's hand. Fernandes is on the up, will have a decision to make on his future, and will command the kind of transfer fee any Championship club could turn into a promotion push.

The former Sporting CP youngster spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Estoril before joining Southampton in the summer of 2024.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League at the end of his first season in England, just as West Ham were in his second. Fernandes was a rare bright spot in the Hammers' campaign. Regardless, Carrick and Man United must not be the superstitious type.