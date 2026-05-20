West Ham star 'will not play in the Championship': report

Nuno Espirito Santo has been unable to steer West Ham away from the bottom three

There were very few positives to take from Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Newcastle last weekend for West Ham United.

West Ham are staring relegation to the Championship in the face heading into the final day, knowing that they must beat Leeds at the London Stadium and hope Tottenham Hotspur lose at home to Everton.

Relegation would bring to an end a run of 14 successive seasons in the top flight for West Ham, who were last in the second tier in 2011/12.

Taty Castellanos set for quick exit from West Ham United

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Dropping down to the Championship is likely to mean West Ham are forced to sell some of their most talented players.

The likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville could all pursue top-flight football.

West Ham could lose several players if they drop out of the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

As could January signing Taty Castellanos, who scored a sensational consolation goal in the defeat at Newcastle.

The Argentinian forward has scored five Premier League goals in 17 appearances since joining the club from Lazio.

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And, according to Italian journalist Marco Mapreso, Castellanos “won’t play” in the Championship.

Instead, the 27-year-old would seek an exit just six months after his arrival if West Ham fail to stay in the Premier League.

Brazilian side Flamengo are reportedly interested in Castellanos, but have yet to make an approach.

West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos only signed in January (Image credit: Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images)

More worryingly for West Ham fans, Mapreso claims that “many big names are ready to bid farewell (at a low cost)”, suggesting there could be something of an exodus.

The hope at the club will be that there is an immediate return to the Premier League, although Leicester City and Southampton have shown this season that things are not always that simple.

If West Ham do find themselves preparing for life in the Championship, they may have to find a new forward to replace Castellanos.