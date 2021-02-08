United fanatic Dylan Jack: United's defence needs improvement

It’s the inconsistency of this team that has been massively frustrated us as Manchester United fans.

Take the last couple of weeks as an example. After a fantastic 3-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup, which took United to five games unbeaten in all competitions, they only went and lost 2-1 to strugglers Sheffield United at Old Trafford. This was followed up by a creditable 0-0 draw away to Arsenal, before our title hopes were once again reignited when United tore a 10-man Southampton team to shreds with a record-equalling 9-0 win. However, more frustration followed over the weekend when, after leading 2-0 at half-time, United drew 3-3 with Everton at home as the visitors grabbed an equaliser with literally the last meaningful kick of the game.

Ultimately, United have suffered a major setback in their quest to put in a title challenge against Manchester City, especially as the latter is now five points clear with a game in hand.

To be fair, this United team is not ready to put in the levels of consistency that are needed to claim the Premier League.

For starters, the last couple of weeks have highlighted United’s insecurity in defence. The goals conceded against Sheffield and Everton were largely down to a number of individual errors that all seem to have happened one after the other. United have also got an apparent weakness at defending set-pieces. Whether a cross comes in from open play, a corner or free-kick, United never really look assured when attempting to clear. This could be down to the injury-enforced absence of Eric Bailly, but it’s equally an organisational problem that stems from United’s ‘zonal-marking’ system.

On the plus side, United have got themselves back in the goals and it was pleasing to see Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial all score in the past four games.

Bruno scored an absolutely world-class goal in the first half against Everton. Both the technique and casual celebration of the goal were an echo of Eric Cantona’s outlandish chip against Sunderland in 1996. While I was too young to have any sort of memory of that goal, it’s one that I have watched time and time again.

The 9-0 win over Southampton may have been against a team playing with 10 men, who were reduced to nine in the final 10 minutes, but it did show just how much United have transformed on attack this season.

When a team goes down to 10 men, the propensity is for that team to defend in a low block, with all players, including the striker, defending behind the ball. That low block was something that United struggled to break down last season, as we largely relied on quick counter-attacks for goals.

It was the calmness that United had on attack in this game that really impressed me. There was never a panic to make sure that we scored as many goals as possible. It was all about making sure that whatever we did, we did accurately and it certainly paid off. Also, with a 4-0 lead at half-time, it would have been easy for Solsjkaer to tell the team to relax and take their feet off the gas pedal, given that the game was all but won. Instead, there was a mentality to make sure that we kept playing until the 90th minute.

Still, the fact remains that United have conceded 30 goals this season, one less than 18th placed Fulham and more than double the number that Manchester City have conceded. In Sir Alex Ferguson’s words, a strong attack will win you games, but a strong defence will win you titles.