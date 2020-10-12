Best kettlebells and hand weights for home workouts

The best kettlebells and hand weights for you completely depends on what it is you want to use them for. A wider range of products on the market than ever before means you now have different options for different desires and requirements.

But the simple fact is that no gym is complete without a quality set of hand weights and yours should be no different. Fitness should never be confined to just one area of your body, so we've included different types of kettlebells and hand wieghts on this list to train different body parts and explained how they can help you with your workouts.

You don't have to have a body like Adebayo Akinfenwa to feel fit and strong, so allow us to explain how to get the most out of your weights.

Also, be sure to check out our other reviews for fitness equipment, including: the best fitness tracking watches, the best dumbbells, the best weight benches and the best medicine balls you can get online. With trusted reviews and access to the best deals.

This smart piece of kit is a perfect hybrid, offering the simple design of a kettlebell and the durability of a medicine ball.

It’s filled with sand, meaning it can be dropped, thrown or rolled without causing damage to your floors and walls. It also means the weight can be adjusted, by removing or adding more sand, making this an incredibly flexible piece of training equipment.

Kettlebell exercises are particularly good for strengthening arms, shoulders, the back, legs and even improving cardio. They’ll have you looking leaner than James Milner in no time.

lINOC Kettle Clip Booster Adjustable portable weight grip that is an essential part of any gym bag Check Amazon Innovative design Includes lifetime warranty Tranforms workouts Does not include weights. Must be bought separately

While not actually a kettlebell in itself, the lINOC Kettle Clip Booster is an intelligent piece of kit for anyone who already owns dumbbells - or is considering buying some - but also wants to try kettlebell workouts.

Simply snap the product open, place a dumbbell inside and carefully close it and voila, you now have a kettlebell.

Ideal for travelling, the Kettle Clip Booster weighs a measly half a kilo and ensures you can maintain any kettlebell routines you like even if you are unsure of a gym or workout station has them.

Buy it now