Best dumbbells to improve your strength in your home workout

Got your tickets to the gun show? The best dumbbells for toning your biceps revealed...

Football is a game played with the feet, but that’s not to say bulging biceps can’t help you hit your peak. Just ask Cristiano Ronaldo - he’s not ripped just because it looks good (though it probably crossed his mind) but because a strong upper body helps him get the better of the mere mortals tasked with marking him.

Dumbbells offer the ability to target specific muscle groups or get a full body workout in, and offer many benefits including building muscle, improving core strength and boosting balance - key areas for any footballer.

So, summon your inner Madeiran demigod and hone your guns with these dumbbells:

CAP Barbell Neoprene Dumbbell Set

A convenient dumbbell storage rack with three pairs of neoprene covered dumbbells in 3lbs, 5lbs and 8lbs

Suitable basic set for everyone from beginners to fitness fanatics

Comes with different weights for various exercises or strengths

Respected market leader brand

Compact and suitable for travel

Hexagonal shape prevents them rolling away when not in use

Expensive

(Image credit: CAP)

CAP are a market leader in the dumbbell world, offering fitness lovers a smart and travel-friendly option that makes it easy to keep toned whether you’re home or away.

The hexagonal design makes them safe to use in a wide range of exercises, from elevated push-ups to classic bicep curls, and the durable neoprene covering means they are safe to use indoors or outside in warm weather.

While a little on the pricier side, they’re worth every penny, as they won’t wear or tear and they’re stylish enough to keep on display without ruining the decor in your pad.

The various sets come with three weights – 3lbs, 5lbs and 8lbs for example – which makes them perfect for working out a range of different muscle groups.

The ideal option for beginners and pros alike, and for those on the go!

Sportstech 2in1 Dumbbell Set

The set includes high-quality 2.5 kg and 1.25 kg iron weight plates and a barbell

Two products in one for greater flexibility in your workout

Space saver with compact storage, ideal for home workouts

Anti-slip handles for safety

Expensive

(Image credit: Sportstech)

Can’t decide if you want a barbell or a dumbbell? Well you needn’t make the choice with a product more innovative than Pep Guardiola’s use of full-backs.

The beauty of this product is the range of exercises you can perform with no extra purchases. Additional bars can be screwed in to transform your dumbbells into a barbell, instantly giving you a whole new range of options, and making it easier to train your chest, shoulders, back, abs, core and more.

The removable and protective silicone cover protects the dumbbells but also makes them easier to clean and store.

A fantastic piece of equipment for anybody low on space, but keen to push their exercise options to their limits.

Lifeline Pro Round Dumbbells

Made using premium, heavy duty virgin rubber encasing over weight heads, available in weights from 5lb up to 120lb. Dumbbells sold separately.

Highly rated by Amazon users

Durable

Ideal for advanced trainers

Only sold individually

(Image credit: Lifeline)

Meatier than Xherdan Xaqiri’s thighs, these dumbbells are a serious piece of kit. Coming in a range of weights from a pipsqueak 5lbs to a massive 120lbs, there is something for everyone with this range.

The triple knurled chrome handles are ergonomically designed for a grip more secure than Alisson Becker’s gloves, and the rubber over-molded heads protect your floor in the event you let them slip.

The heads are welded to the handles to provide a stable and safe product, which means no heavy weights slipping off the end of the bar and onto your little toe.

An excellent option for the serious trainers among you.

