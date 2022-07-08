Football Pools celebrates Euro 2022 with first ever dedicated women’s game

The Football Pools has announced the launch of its first-ever dedicated women’s football game to celebrate the start of Euro 2022.

The Women’s European Championship kicked off on Wednesday night, as hosts England beat Austria 1-0 at a packed Old Trafford.

With the Lionesses being one of the favourites to win the tournament, anticipation is building across the country.

And the Pools has marked the occasion by creating its first game focused on women’s football.

Fans can test their knowledge with the free-to-enter Footie 5 game, with a £25,000 jackpot up for grabs.

Punters can grab a cash prize by correctly predicting the scores of five Euro 2022 fixtures.

They can also opt to use a ‘fixture swap’ feature to personalise their Footie 5 selection, or take on some of the biggest names in women’s football in head-to-head prediction battles in Beat the Pundit.

“The Pools is synonymous with football, and I remember watching and waiting every Saturday afternoon to see if I could get the score draws,” said former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

“Now women’s football is on the radar, there’s a Pools game around the Women’s Euros and Footie 5 is so easy to win. With such a big jackpot, it’s a great way for women’s football fans to get involved.”

England are next in action on Monday, when they face Norway in Brighton for their second Group A fixture.

It could well be a decisive clash for top spot, after the Norwegians beat debutants Northern Ireland 4-1 in their opening game.

“It’s such an exciting time for women’s football, England have a fantastic squad of players, probably the best squad I’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait to watch them perform,” ex-England striker Kelly Smith said.

“Obviously the game has developed from when I first started playing to where it is now, over the past few years it’s become far more visible, so it’s absolutely brilliant to have The Pools on board.”