Italy v Argentina live stream: How to watch the Finalissima from anywhere in the world

Italy v Argentina live stream, Wednesday 1 June, 7.45pm BST

Looking for a Italy v Argentina live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

The European and South American champions, Italy and Argentina, go head-to-head at Wembley on Wednesday night in a clash branded the ‘Finalissima’.

For the Azzurri, it marks a return to the scene of their Euro 2020 final triumph against England last summer, but Roberto Mancini’s side have suffered humiliation since then.

They went from the high of their second European Championship victory to the pain of a second consecutive failure to qualify for the World Cup in the space of eight months, after losing to North Macedonia in the March play-offs.

But Mancini has stuck by his players and could now bring in some young blood like Alessandro Bastoni, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo or Gianluca Scamacca.

Although youth is the path to a brighter future, the clash with Argentina will be all about a veteran for Italy, as the Finalissima will be captain Giorgio Chiellini’s final game for his country.

They will be hoping the 37-year-old can bow out on a high, but it won’t be easy against Lionel Scaloni’s star-studded Argentina side.

The Albiceleste clinched the Copa America last summer by beating Brazil in the final, their first trophy since 1993 and one that ended the great Lionel Messi’s long and painful wait for international silverware.

Argentina followed that up by coasting to World Cup qualification, finishing second in South American qualifying behind Brazil, but without losing a game.

There will be no extra time in the Finalissima, so if the score is still level at full-time, it will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 1 June, and the game is being broadcast live by Premier Sports 1. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch the Finalissima from outside your country

(Image credit: PA)

If you're out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you've paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

