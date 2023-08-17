Spain vs England live stream: How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 final from anywhere in the world

Spain vs England live stream and match preview, Sunday 20 August, 11am BST

Spain vs England live stream and match preview

Spain vs England is being shown live in the UK.

The time has come: England are in a World Cup final for the first time since 1966, as the Lionesses face Spain, with both nations aiming to win their first ever Women's World Cup.

England had never previously gone beyond the semi-finals of this competition, but Sarina Wiegman's European champions have risen to every challenge that has faced them down under, winning all six games en route to the final and beating a team from every continent – culminating in a brilliant 3-1 victory over co-hosts Australia in the last four.

That came after the Lionesses had topped their group by defeating Haiti, Denmark and China – then seen off Nigeria on penalties in the last 16, and Colombia in the quarter-finals.

Spain are also appearing in their first Women's World Cup final, in what is only their third appearance at the tournament – of which they'd never previously progressed beyond the last 16. In fact, this will be La Roja's first final of any major competition.

Jorge Vilda's side have won five of their six games at this World Cup – a 4-0 loss to Japan in their final group match the sole, slightly strange blip – knocking out Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden in the last 16, quarters and semis respectively.

After a thrilling tournament in Australia and New Zealand, it all comes down to this. Will football come home courtesy of the Lionesses? Or will Spain become only the second country, after Germany, to lift both the men's and women's World Cups?

This one is not to be missed.

Team news

Wiegman named the same starting 11 in each of the last two rounds – and, despite Lauren James being available again after her two-game ban, another unchanged Lionesses line-up seems likely.

Spain could also be unchanged, with Ballon d'Or Feminin holder Alexia Putellas hoping to make her mark on the biggest stage of all after returning from injury just in time for the World Cup.

Form

Spain: WWLWWW

England: WWWWWW

Stadium

Australia vs England will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. With a capacity of 81,500, the venue also hosted England's quarter-final and semi-final matches.

Kick-off and channel

Spain vs England is at 11am BST on Sunday 20 August in the UK. The game will be broadcast on both BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ITV1 and ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 6am ET / 3am PT. The match will be shown on FOX Sports and Peacock in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

Women's World Cup 2023 live stream: How to watch World Cup 2023 free

Both the UK and Australia will be showing the World Cup on free-to-air channels, with BBC and ITV having the rights in Britain, and SBS showing it in Australia.

UK: BBC – Half of all World Cup games In the UK, you can get free access to BBC channels on television and on iPlayer just by confirming you have a TV license.

UK: ITV – Half of all World Cup games UK-dwellers can also access channels on television and online with confirmation of a TV license.

International World Cup TV rights

What channel is the World Cup 2023 on?

UK

All of the games in the UK are either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

Fox are the World Cup rights holders in the States. Games are on Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels. You can also watch the games on Peacock TV with Spanish commentary.

Canada

Bell Media has the rights to the World Cup, and will be showing games across CBC TV, TSN TV, and Sports Net TV.

TSN ($19.99/mon or $199.90/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all World Cup games. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand

Paid provider Sky Sports are the Women's World Cup 2023 rights holders in New Zealand. You can watch as part of your Sky subscription of pick up a Sky Now TV pass. There is also a 7-day free trial.



