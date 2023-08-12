Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch the German Super Cup

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream and match preview, Saturday 12 August, 7:45pm BST

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream and match preview

Looking for a Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream? We've got you covered. Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig is being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the German Super Cup with your subscription from anywhere.

The new German season gets underway on Saturday night as perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face DFB-Pokal holders RB Leipzig.

And what might have been an unremarkable curtain-raiser has suddenly got a lot more interesting: England captain Harry Kane could make his Bayern debut, having completed an £86m move from Tottenham on Saturday morning.

Leipzig, meanwhile, could hand debuts to the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Xavi Simons, following their loan arrivals from Liverpool and PSG respectively.

Thomas Tuchel and Marco Rose are the respective bosses, both looking to kick off the campaign on a positive note – before the start of the Bundesliga season next weekend.

Form

The real action begins here for both sides, but they have experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective pre-season campaigns.

Bayern won four of their five friendlies, including a 4-3 thriller against Liverpool – and an astonishing 27-0 demolition of amateur club FC Rottach-Egern, in which three players scored hat-tricks.

As for Leipzig, they picked up only one victory during their build-up to the 2023/24 campaign, beating LaLiga outfit Las Palmas 3-0 in their final warm-up match last Saturday.

This game is a repeat of last season's German Super Cup, in which Bayern ran out 5-3 winners.

Stadium

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig will be played at the 75,024-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Kick-off and channel

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig 7:45pm BST on Saturday 12 August in the UK. The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US.