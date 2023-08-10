England vs Colombia live stream: How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 quarter-final from anywhere in the world

England vs Colombia live stream and match preview, Friday 12 August, 11:30am BST

England vs Colombia live stream and match preview

Looking for an England vs Colombia live stream? We've got you covered. England vs Colombia is being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Women's World Cup with your subscription from anywhere.

England have had a mixed tournament so far. Underwhelming 1-0 wins to begin the competition gave way to a stunning thrashing against China, followed by a nervy 0-0 with Nigeria in which the Lionesses can count themselves lucky for coming through unscathed on penalties. There have been low moments – Keira Walsh's injury scare and Lauren James's red card – but the side are still roaring.

Colombia are the lowest-ranked side left Down Under but will by no means roll over. Teen sensation Linda Caicedo and co. will be looking for another scalp, having defeated Germany – and England will have to step up massively.

The winner faces either Australia or France in a massive semi-final.

Form

England: WWWDP

Colombia: WWLW

Stadium

England vs Colombia will be played at Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia.

Kick-off and channel

England vs Colombia kick-off is at 11:30am BST on Saturday 12 August in the UK. The game will be broadcast on ITV 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 6:30am ET / 3:30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

Watch for free

Women's World Cup 2023 live stream: How to watch World Cup 2023 free

Both the UK and Australia will be showing the World Cup on free-to-air channels, with BBC and ITV having the rights in Britain, and SBS showing it in Australia.

UK: BBC – Half of all World Cup games In the UK, you can get free access to BBC channels on television and on iPlayer just by confirming you have a TV license.

UK: ITV – Half of all World Cup games UK-dwellers can also access channels on television and online with confirmation of a TV license.

International World Cup TV rights

What channel is the World Cup 2023 on?

UK

All of the games in the UK are either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

Fox are the World Cup rights holders in the States. Games are on Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels. You can also watch the games on Peacock TV with Spanish commentary.

Canada

Bell Media has the rights to the World Cup, and will be showing games across CBC TV, TSN TV, and Sports Net TV.

TSN ($19.99/mon or $199.90/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all World Cup games. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand

Paid provider Sky Sports are the Women's World Cup 2023 rights holders in New Zealand. You can watch as part of your Sky subscription of pick up a Sky Now TV pass. There is also a 7-day free trial.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch Women's World Cup 2023 from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for some or all of the World Cup, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

