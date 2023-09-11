Scotland vs England live stream: How to watch the friendly online and on TV for free

Scotland vs England live stream and match preview, Tuesday 12 September, 7.45pm BST

SCOTLAND VS ENGLAND LIVE STREAM AND MATCH PREVIEW

Looking for a Scotland vs England live stream? We've got you covered. Scotland vs Englandis being shown by Channel 4 in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the friendly from anywhere.

It's never just a friendly between Scotland and England.

150 years ago, the two sides met for the very first international match and things have been heated ever since. The two are the oldest enemies in the game, with this commemorative match between the pair seeing hostilities renewed.

And here's something you don't see very often: the Scots might actually be the favourites, heading into this one in much better form. Scotland have won their last five, while England looked utterly toothless against Ukraine at the weekend.

Both sides should still qualify for the Euros next summer in Germany from their current positions. But this is a chance for bragging rights…

Kick-off and channel

Scotland vs England kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 12 September in the UK. The game is being shown on Channel 4.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.45am ET / 4.45am PT. The game is being shown on Fox Sports.

VPN Guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!