Amazon Prime Day deals: Best Fire TV deals for streaming football

By Mark White
published

Amazon Prime Day is here, with the best Fire TV devices for streaming the football this season

Thierry Henry is on the punditry team for Amazon Prime Video for the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power Stadium on December 28, 2021 in Leicester, England.
(Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Day deals are here, with the best Fire TV deals for streaming football this season. You're going to want to check out the best Fire Sticks and Fire Cubes for watching the beautiful game.

Amazon have the broadcast rights to 20 Premier League games twice a season – but that's not the only reason that getting a Fire TV device can help you watch the football. The discovery+ app is available to use on Prime now that BT Sport is closing – you'll need discovery+ to watch TNT Sports – while Sky Sports is available to stream on Now TV. The BBC iPlayer app, ITV X and Channel 4 are all available on Fire TV, too, for games that are shown on terrestrial TV, so there's never an excuse to miss the match ever again. And that's without the number of documentaries and series available to watch, or the MLS on Apple TV…

Every Amazon Prime Day, there are Fire TV deals that can make it even easier for you to stream the biggest competitions – and this year is no different. With superb reductions across streaming devices from Amazon, it's time to upgrade and get the football on in high definition and perfect quality with these excellent deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals: The best Amazon Fire TV deals for streaming football

Amazon Fire TV Cube
FFT's pick

Amazon Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming media player with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD

Was: £139.99
Now: £109.99

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote, TV controls and access to hundreds of thousands of films and TV episodes

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote, TV controls and access to hundreds of thousands of films and TV episodes

Was: £44.99
Now: £29.99

View Deal

