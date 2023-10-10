Amazon Prime Day deals: Best Fire TV deals for streaming football

Amazon Prime Day deals are here, with the best Fire TV deals for streaming football this season. You're going to want to check out the best Fire Sticks and Fire Cubes for watching the beautiful game.

Amazon have the broadcast rights to 20 Premier League games twice a season – but that's not the only reason that getting a Fire TV device can help you watch the football. The discovery+ app is available to use on Prime now that BT Sport is closing – you'll need discovery+ to watch TNT Sports – while Sky Sports is available to stream on Now TV. The BBC iPlayer app, ITV X and Channel 4 are all available on Fire TV, too, for games that are shown on terrestrial TV, so there's never an excuse to miss the match ever again. And that's without the number of documentaries and series available to watch, or the MLS on Apple TV…

Every Amazon Prime Day, there are Fire TV deals that can make it even easier for you to stream the biggest competitions – and this year is no different. With superb reductions across streaming devices from Amazon, it's time to upgrade and get the football on in high definition and perfect quality with these excellent deals.