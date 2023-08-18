Harry Kane's Bayern debut live stream: How to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich

Harry Kane's Bayern debut: How to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich and match preview, Friday 18 August, 7:30pm BST

Looking for a Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live stream? We've got you covered. Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich is being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the German Super Cup with your subscription from anywhere.

This is a huge moment for Harry Kane. Having come off the bench for Bayern against RB Leipzig in the Supercup defeat, the England captain is likely to start for new manager Thomas Tuchel as Bayern look to make it 12 Bundesliga titles in a row.

Things haven't been plain sailing for a while at the Allianz Arena, though. Tuchel was livid with his stars for their lacklustre performance last weekend and towards the end of last season, Hollywood FC almost imploded, winning the title on the final day of the season.

It was unheard of. Can Harry steady the ship?

Referee

Robert Hartmann will be the referee for Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich.

Stadium

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich will be played at the 42,358-capacity Weser Stadium in Bremen, Germany.

Kick-off and channel

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig 7:30pm BST on Friday 18 August in the UK. The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US.

VPN Guide

If you’re out of the country for a Bundesliga fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Bundesliga, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

