Best laptops for Football Manager: Amazon Prime Day deals on new devices

Amazon Prime Day deals are here with the best laptops for Football Manager already on sale as part of the extravaganza.

The new version of the Football Manager series, FM24 is set for release next month and in preparation, you may want to upgrade your laptop. A better device to run the game on means that your laptop will not just be able to handle better graphics, it'll be able to handle all the data of added leagues, meaning that you can load most of the global database without a fear of your device lagging – or worse, your legs overheating from the computer struggling to cope.

There are loads of great laptops available today on exciting deals, this Amazon Prime Day. Here's what to look out for so that you can fully unleash your inner Guardiola this autumn.