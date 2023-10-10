Best laptops for Football Manager: Amazon Prime Day deals on new devices

By Mark White
published

Looking for the best laptops for Football Manager? These Amazon Prime Day deals on new devices are worth checking out

Amazon Prime Day deals are here with the best laptops for Football Manager already on sale as part of the extravaganza. 

The new version of the Football Manager series, FM24 is set for release next month and in preparation, you may want to upgrade your laptop. A better device to run the game on means that your laptop will not just be able to handle better graphics, it'll be able to handle all the data of added leagues, meaning that you can load most of the global database without a fear of your device lagging – or worse, your legs overheating from the computer struggling to cope. 

There are loads of great laptops available today on exciting deals, this Amazon Prime Day. Here's what to look out for so that you can fully unleash your inner Guardiola this autumn.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Best laptops for Football Manager

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
FFT's pick

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio - 14.4" Touchscreen Laptop (Platinum) - Intel 11th Gen i7, RAM 32GB, SSD 1TB - Windows 11 Home - 2022 edition

Was: £2,479
Now: £2,179

View Deal
HP 14-ck0997na

HP Laptop 14s-fq1000na, 14" Full HD Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB Ram, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Amazon Alexa Voice Service, Dual Front Facing Speakers, Silver

Was: £529.99
Now: £458.99

View Deal
Asus VivoBook Ultra 14

ASUS Laptop Vivobook 14 L410MA 14" Full HD Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Windows 11 S Mode) Ships with 1 Year Microsoft Office Subscription

£173.38

View Deal
Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Inch HD Laptop (Intel Celeron N4, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD, Windows 10 Home in S mode) - Ice Blue, Microsoft 365 Personal

£135.64

View Deal

