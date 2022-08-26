UEFA Europa Conference League group draw, LIVE! West Ham and Hearts discover their opponents

Refresh

Also making their debut in the competition this season, Vaduz will become the first club from Liechtenstein to ever play in a UEFA competition group stage. The tiny nation is the smallest sovereign state ever to have a side in a European group stage. For context of how small the nation is, one story goes that they sent 80 troops to World War I and came back with 81 – since they’d made an Austrian friend who joined up.

This will be Unai Emery’s first-ever Europa Conference League campaign. The Basque boss is a master of the second-tier competition, having won four trophies and finished second in 2019 with Arsenal – and now he embarks on the third tier with Villarreal, who are the top-ranked side in this season’s competition.

Let's turn attention to the Europa Conference League draw. West Ham are in the draw, after a 3-0 away win last night secured them a 6-1 aggregate victory over Danish sign Viborg. They are in Pot 1, but there's still a few tricky sides they could be drawn against: Fiorentina (Pot 2), Nice (Pot 3) and Anderlecht (Pot 3) stand out to us.

For Man United, it's a little different. Getting to Tiraspol in Moldova takes around three hours by plane (with no direct flights from Manchester for fans running right now), while a trip to Nicosia in Cyprus for the Omonoia away game takes just shy of five hours. Those games will be tough on the legs. Real Sociedad is closer, but will be a tougher game. United fans may start closely following Newcastle's bid for Sociedad's star man Alexander Isak, however.

Let's take a look at the English sides' groups then. Arsenal have PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt (just one team, don't worry) and FC Zurich. While PSV are a decent side, and Bodo/Glimt caused some upsets in the Europa Conference League last season (knocking out Celtic and humbling Roma 6-1 in the group stage), the Gunners at least don't have any long distances to travel. It's not necessarily easy, but they should finish top without any midweek long-haul flights.

And here are the groups in a nicer format. You're welcome. UEFA Europa League groups 2022/23 (Image credit: Future)

Here's the full groups for the Europa League 2022/23: Group A: Arsenal PSV Eindhoven Bodø/Glimt FC Zurich Group B: Dynamo Kyiv Rennes Fenerbahce AEK Larnaca Group C: Roma Ludogorets Real Betis HJK Helsinki Group D: Braga Malmo Union Berlin Union Saint-Gilloise Group E: Manchester United Real Sociedad Sheriff Tiraspol Omonoia Group F: Lazio Feyenoord Midtjylland Sturm Graz Group G: Olympiacos Qarabag Freiburg Nantes Group H: Crvena zvezda Monaco Ferencváros Trabzonspor

They're now running through the pots and the rules, explaining how clubs from the same countries are paired to ensure different kick-off times. So one of Manchester United and Arsenal will always have an early kick-off on Thursdays – usually 5.45pm UK time. Here's the pots again: Pot 1 Roma (ITA)

The final this season will be held in Budapest, Hungary, meaning we have a Hungarian legend along to help with the balls. It's former West Brom and Fulham man Zoltan Gera! He reached the Europa League final with the Cottagers in 2010.

Karl-Heinz Korbel, Eintracht Frankfurt legend, is bringing the Europa League trophy onto the stage. Eintracht were last season's winners, beating Rangers 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Seville.

Premier League players who could face former clubs in the Europa League group stage: Manchester United Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) Anthony Martial (Monaco) Anthony Elanga (Malmo) Arsenal Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad) Hector Bellerin (Real Betis)

We're just starting off the programme in Istanbul, so we'd expect the draw to start in around 10 minutes – there will inevitably be a bit of chat and introducing the ball-pickers (stop laughing) before we get going proper.

Luckily for the Red Devils, they can't face former manager Jose Mourinho just yet in the competition. The Special One’s Roma side are the top-ranked team in the draw following their Conference League victory last season. It's a shame, as we'd love to see him rolling up his sleeve and showing off his new tat in the Old Trafford press room. (See the 11.35 update if you somehow don't know what we're talking about.)

Manchester United could well come face to face with an old friend in the form of Ruud van Nistelrooy. The former penalty box dweller is now in charge of PSV Eindhoven, having stepped up from the youth side to replace Roger Schmidt as head coach back in March. RVN scored 62 league goals in 67 matches for the Boeren before United brought him to the Champions League in 2001. We're not ones to objectify here at FourFourTwo, but... oof, he's looking well, isn't he? Van the Man, indeed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal will be thankful for the small mercy of being in the same pot as Olympiacos, a bogey team that they really don’t like facing in Europe. The Gunners have played the Greeks 12 times since 2009, only winning 50% of those clashes and in 2020, the Attica-based outfit dumped Mikel Arteta out of his first European tournament as manager. Arsenal faced Olympiacos a year later and scraped through, losing their second leg. They could yet face Monaco however, another European side they have a 50% win ration against, after the principality surprisingly dumped them out of the 2014/15 Champions League. Arteta was club captain at the time.

The weaker teams in the Europa draw are some of the furthest away – making the best possible outcome for both Arsenal and United a tricky call. Ludogorets are the lowest-ranked side in Pot 2… but wouldn’t the Premier League giants prefer a short-haul hop to Malmo? Equally, Pot 3’s lowest-ranked Fenerbahce, are both far away and very raucous in home atmosphere. Freiburg or Union Berlin are a little closer and not too much stronger, while the team with the lowest coefficient, Trabzonspor, are also Turkish. Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise are the next weakest side. This Thursday to Sunday schedule can exhaust you – you can do without the long flights, too.

The most difficult group for Manchester United and Arsenal? It almost certainly involves either of the two Dutch sides from Pot 2. Feyenoord and PSV are two of the top three ranked sides in that pot by coefficient, with Feyenoord making the Conference League final last time around. The Premier League giants won’t fancy a trip to the Netherlands, even if it isn't a long journey (see the 11.44 update). Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Betis are the top-ranked clubs in Pot 3. After the Moldovans shocked Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, Arsenal and United won’t particularly want to shoot the Sheriff, while Betis are well-drilled by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini. Nantes are the standout in the fourth pot. Here's Real Madrid's own highlights from that Sheriff defeat, for posterity:

There might be Brighton interest in today’s Europa League draw. Union Saint-Gilloise’s chairman is Tony Bloom, who also heads the Seagulls. The two sides have a good working relationship, too, with Brighton’s Kacper Kozlowski going on loan there last season and Union’s Denis Undav moving to the Amex in the summer. Union Saint-Gilloise are a Belgian side in Pot 4, so could get either English side.

The furthest team that Manchester United or Arsenal will have to face would be Qarabag. The Azerbaijan Premier League champions are located in Baku, five and a hours away by air. It’s not that much further to go to New York, is it? The shortest distance that either English side would have to either be Rennes or Midtjylland. Both are just over an hour away. These things really can add up in a compressed season, so it's worth keeping an eye out for...

Remarkably, there are just three former winners of the competition in this afternoon's draw: Manchester United (2017), Feyenoord (1974, 2002) and PSV (1978). Don't worry, though. Sevilla were drawn in with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in yesterday's Champions League group stage draw, so there's every chance they could rock up later to lift the trophy as normal.

Also in Pot 1 are Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who triumphed in the inaugural Europa Conference League last year – a feat so momentous that the Special One got a permanent reminder of it inked on his arm. Hey Jose, what's the Italian for "mid-life crisis"? A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dynamo Kyiv are in the Europa League draw after losing to Benfica in the Champions League play-offs. While domestic Ukrainian football has resumed in spite of Russia’s ongoing invasion, Dynamo will host their European home games in Lodz, Poland. They’re in Pot 1, so won’t be drawn against Manchester United or Arsenal.

What's that? You want to see the only photograph FourFourTwo could source of 17-year-old CR7 (or CR28, as he seemed to be then) playing against Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Cup? You got it: Portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo as a young man. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the subject of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearances in the Europa League since 2002/03, when he made two appearances in the then-UEFA Cup with Sporting. He didn’t manage a goal in the two-legged tie against Partizan, so he’s still to break his duck there, but he did bag an assist. Take that, Lionel.

There are 32 teams, split into four pots, and they will be drawn into eight groups. Each group will be made up of one team from each pot, and no two teams from the same country can be drawn into the same group. For instance, Manchester United (Pot 1) could be drawn in a group against Rennes (Pot 2), Real Betis (Pot 3) and FC Zurich (Pot 4), but not against Rennes (Pot 2), Real Betis (Pot 3) and Nantes (Pot 4), because Rennes and Nantes are both from France. Simple stuff, really.