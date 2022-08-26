Arsenal and Manchester United handed tricky groups in the Europa League draw

The Europa League draw has been made – and both Arsenal and Manchester United could well have hoped for easier ties than the ones they've been given.

Still, it isn't the end of the world for either Premier League side. Both will be hoping to progress into the next round with ease, as top-seeded sides from Pot 1 in the Europa draw, despite being given banana skins.

The third of the top seeds in the competition, Jose Mourinho's Roma, seem to have the simplest task of any of the three favourites for the competition.

Arsenal were first out of the hat and placed into Group A. They were met by PSV Eindhoven, who were beaten by Rangers into the Champions League spots, in one of the ties of the round.

PSV gives Arsenal the chance to lock horns with an old enemy, too. Ruud van Nistelrooy now manages the Dutch giants, almost two decades on from his constant battles with the likes Martin Keown in the Premier League. The Gunners were also paired with Bodo/Glimt of Norway and Zurich of Switzerland.

Manchester United will see an old friend, too, in Real Sociedad star Adnan Januzaj in the group stages. La Real are one of the stronger teams that the Red Devils could have been paired with – while Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova, who beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, are not to be underestimated, either. Omonia of Cyprus complete the group for Erik ten Hag's first campaign at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere across the draw, Roma drew Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK, while Lazio and Feyenoord both drew each in Group F for another tantalising clash. Feyenoord lost the final of the Conference League last season.

