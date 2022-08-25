Champions League 2022/23 groups revealed: who Europe's big beasts will face to reach the knockouts

Liverpool will face Rangers in the Champions League 2022/23 group stage. while Celtic face a trip to Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League trophy, 2022/23
Champions League trophy at the draw for the 2022/23 group stage in Istanbul (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw has taken place in Istanbul.

For English clubs, it was a favourable draw overall, with Tottenham arguably having the easiest route to the knockouts in Group D.

The group stage will begin on September 6, and will wrap up on November 2, ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later that month.

These are when the Champions League group stage matches will take place:

Matchday 1: September 6/7 2022
Matchday 2: September 13/14 2022
Matchday 3: October 4/5 2022
Matchday 4: October 11/12 2022
Matchday 5: October 25/26 2022
Matchday 6: November 1/2 2022

Champions League 2022/23 groups

Champions League 2022/23

(Image credit: Future)

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham

Sporting

Marseille

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

Conor Pope
Conor Pope

Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.


He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.