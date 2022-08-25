Champions League 2022/23 groups revealed: who Europe's big beasts will face to reach the knockouts
By Conor Pope published
Liverpool will face Rangers in the Champions League 2022/23 group stage. while Celtic face a trip to Real Madrid
The Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw has taken place in Istanbul.
For English clubs, it was a favourable draw overall, with Tottenham arguably having the easiest route to the knockouts in Group D.
The group stage will begin on September 6, and will wrap up on November 2, ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later that month.
These are when the Champions League group stage matches will take place:
Matchday 1: September 6/7 2022
Matchday 2: September 13/14 2022
Matchday 3: October 4/5 2022
Matchday 4: October 11/12 2022
Matchday 5: October 25/26 2022
Matchday 6: November 1/2 2022
Champions League 2022/23 groups
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham
Sporting
Marseille
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Copenhagen
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa
