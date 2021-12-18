Middlesbrough v Bournemouth live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Middlesbrough v Bournemouth live stream, Saturday 18 December, 12.30pm GMT

Bournemouth will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Middlesbrough in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The latest Covid-19 outbreak is beginning to wreak havoc on the fixture list once more. At the time of writing five of this weekend’s scheduled games in the Championship have been postponed. This match at the Riverside Stadium is set to go ahead as things stand, but plenty could change in the run-up to kick-off.

The Cherries’ promotion push has stuttered of late, although they remain in the top two for now. Scott Parker’s side head into the weekend on the back of a five-match winless run, during which time they have collected only three points from a possible 15. A 2-0 home defeat by Blackburn last time out leaves Bournemouth close to dropping out of the automatic promotion spots.

Parker has been in this position before and he will not panic. It is clear, though, that Bournemouth need to raise their game if they are to avoid dropping into the play-off places. The defensive solidity for which Bournemouth were renowned at the start of the season appears to have deserted them; the Cherries have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven outings.

Middlesbrough are now into the top half of the table after taking seven points from the last nine on offer. Chris Wilder will be targeting a play-off place this term, with Boro now just five points adrift of the top six. He has succeeded in making his new team tougher to beat, and Boro have kept clean sheets in both of their last two matches.

Wilder will have to make do without Duncan Watmore, Isaiah Jones, Marcus Browne and Matt Crooks this weekend.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of Junior Stanislas, David Brooks and Junior Zemura for the long trip to the northeast of England.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 18 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

