Portugal v Turkey live stream: How to watch World Cup play-offs from anywhere in the world

Portugal v Turkey live stream, Thursday 24 March, 7.45pm GMT

Portugal and Turkey will go head-to-head on Thursday for a place in the final of the World Cup qualification play-offs.

Fernando Santos’s side suffered a last-16 exit at Euro 2020 last summer, as a goal from Thorgan Hazard brought Belgium a 1-0 win in Seville. That disappointment was compounded a few months later when Portugal only managed a second-place finish in Group A of their qualification group.

A 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland and a 2-1 defeat by Serbia in their final two matches proved decisive, as the latter finished three points clear at the top of the table. If Portugal are to reach Qatar, they will need to do things the hard way: even if they beat Turkey on Thursday, Italy will almost certainly await in the final.

Turkey were tipped as potential underdogs going into the recent European Championship, but three defeats from three meant they were one of only eight sides eliminated in the group phase. They did at least bounce back to finish second in Group G ahead of a talented Norway side.

Santos will have to make do without Ruben Dias for the play-offs, but Pepe will be involved despite a recent head injury. There has been talk of Portugal potentially switching to a back three for this match, but it would be risky for Santos to switch to an untested system when the stakes are so high.

Renato Sanches and Nelson Semedo have also missed out through injury, while Ruben Neves was named in the original squad but has been forced to drop out, with Vitinha called up to replace him.

Turkey will be unable to call upon the services of Cenk Tosun, who has tested positive for Covid-19, plus the injured Cengiz Under, Ozan Tufan, Halil Akbunar, Umut Meras and Serdar Aziz.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 24 March, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

