Quiz! Can you name every club to have made the Europa League last 16 in the last five years
The Europa restarts tonight - but can you name the third round sides of the last half-decade?
You have 10 minutes to guess 80 clubs.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the 2020-21 Premier League managers, captains, biggest signings and scorers?
We've had to wait a long time for the Europa League Round of 16 to resume, but tonight, the competition starts up again.
The quarter-finals are just around the corner. There are still British teams left in the competition and everyone knows the real prize: a place in the Champions League next season.
Over the past few years, there have been some big names in the fight for Europa glory, some minnows and clubs you couldn't pronounce if your life depended on it. Can you remember all of them?
Welcome back, Europa League. It'll be nice to get some European football back on the box tonight.
While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!
NOW READ...
EUROPEAN KITS The best new 2020/21 kits from around Europe
FIFA 21 New features confirmed: Ultimate Team, career mode, gameplay and Volta changes
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.