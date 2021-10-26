Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored more than one hat-trick in the Premier League?

10 minutes on the clock, 63 players to guess.

There are plenty of things that FFT wonders, while watching Super Sunday every weekend. What's written in Pep Guardiola's notebook? What does Roy Keane do for fun? And where, oh where, do players keep the match balls they win after scoring hat-tricks?

It's a simple enough question. Presumably, there's a mantelpiece or cabinet for Man of the Match awards, medals and trophies. But where do the balls go? In the same cabinet? In the garden? Just littered around the house?

One Premier League ball, here or there, you can understand being put up on show. But the leader on today's quiz has a dozen of the things. Imagine that.

Today, we're not asking you to solve the conundrum of where to store the spheres, mind - we just want you to tell us who has the most in Premier League history.

