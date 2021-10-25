Quiz! How many of the 29 African players with at least 25 Premier League goals can you name?

Seven minutes on the clock for this one, and 29 players to name.

Not that we want to give away any answers, but Mohamed Salah netted three goals this weekend to become the undisputed highest scoring African footballer in Premier League weekend. The fact it was also the first hat-trick by an opposition player at Old Trafford in Premier League history isn't bad, either.

But he's far from the first player from Africa to wow us in the Premier League's nearly-30 years of existence – and while the likes of Tony Yeboah don't quite make this list, there are plenty who have hit the 25 goal mark to make it on.

