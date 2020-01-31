They played for both Mourinho and Guardiola... but who got the better from them?

Alonso retired last summer as one of the most decorated and influential midfielders of the modern era. The World Cup and Euros winner spent three seasons under Mourinho at Real Madrid, where he was a regular starter and important figure. Alonso helped Madrid claim the 2011/12 La Liga title, stripping rivals Barcelona of the trophy they had won in each of the previous three seasons.

After a surprise move to Bayern in 2014, Alonso enjoyed enormous domestic success, helping the Bavarians to three consecutive Bundesliga titles – the first two under Guardiola, before the Catalan’s year-long sabbatical. Alonso was given more freedom to play under Pep and even contributed a few goals in a very successful spell in Munich.

Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 9/10, Mourinho 7/10