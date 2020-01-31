They played for both Mourinho and Guardiola... but who got the better from them?
By Paul Sarahs
A clutch of superstars have had the privilege of working with two of world football's finest coaches – but their experiences have varied significantly over the years.
So who has largely got the better out of the high-profile players who feature on this slideshow? It's time to find out...
Xabi Alonso
Alonso retired last summer as one of the most decorated and influential midfielders of the modern era. The World Cup and Euros winner spent three seasons under Mourinho at Real Madrid, where he was a regular starter and important figure. Alonso helped Madrid claim the 2011/12 La Liga title, stripping rivals Barcelona of the trophy they had won in each of the previous three seasons.
After a surprise move to Bayern in 2014, Alonso enjoyed enormous domestic success, helping the Bavarians to three consecutive Bundesliga titles – the first two under Guardiola, before the Catalan’s year-long sabbatical. Alonso was given more freedom to play under Pep and even contributed a few goals in a very successful spell in Munich.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 9/10, Mourinho 7/10
Kevin De Bruyne
Forever the one that got away for Mourinho.
Every manager has made some questionable transfer decisions in their time, but allowing a young De Bruyne to leave Stamford Bridge in January 2014 ranks as one of his worst. The Belgian was sold to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg with only five Chelsea starts under his belt, and, following a spectacular year-and-a-half in Germany, he returned to the Premier League with Manchester City.
During his first season at the Etihad, De Bruyne dazzled; since Guardiola’s arrival, he has become arguably the best midfielder in Europe. He has the weapons in his arsenal to dismantle any defence, featuring one of the most glorious passing ranges that the top flight has ever seen.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 9/10, Mourinho 2/10
Samuel Eto'o
Arguably Africa’s greatest ever player, Eto’o enjoyed success under both Guardiola and Mourinho. The Cameroonian striker spent only one season with Pep at Barcelona, but racked up a brilliant 36 goals during 2008/09 to help Barça win a historic domestic and European treble.
He moved to Inter the following season in a deal that took Zlatan Ibrahimovic the other way, but it was Mourinho who benefited most from the two superstars swapping places. Although not as prolific in Italy, Eto’o still managed 16 goals in the pair’s only season together, again winning the treble.
As the only player in history to win back-to-back trebles (including two Champions Leagues) with different clubs, Eto’o deserves great credit for achieving such remarkable success under both managers.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 8/10, Mourinho 9/10
Cesc Fabregas
Both Guardiola and Mourinho only had Cesc Fabregas for a full season – and neither got the best out of the former Arsenal midfielder.
During Fabregas’s first (and Guardiola’s last) season at Barcelona, the Spaniard was the stand-out player in what was a difficult season for the Catalans, managing 15 goals and helping Barça win their 26th Copa del Rey.
In 2014, the former Arsenal man made a controversial switch to join forces with Mourinho at Chelsea. During his debut campaign at the Bridge, Fabregas formed a formidable partnership with countryman Diego Costa to help bring home the Premier League title – but his second season under the Portuguese manager proved more troublesome. A high-profile spat between the two (and others) ended when Mourinho’s second spell at the club was cut short at Christmas.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 7/10, Mourinho 6/10
Deco
The Portuguese playmaker’s inclusion in this list is really nothing more than a technicality. Deco never played under Guardiola, merely crossing paths with Pep on his way out of the Camp Nou as the former Barcelona B boss took the top job in 2008.
Guardiola reportedly axed Deco upon his promotion to Head Coach of the first team at Barca, but the Portuguese midfielder saw things a little differently. "I had already made my mind up some time before," Deco said in 2016. "It was the end of an era and I needed a change... I didn't even talk to Pep."
Before his Barcelona stay ended in a brief encounter with Guardiola, Deco was a favourite under Jose Mourinho at Porto. Together they won the Champions League, the UEFA Cup, two Primeira Liga titles, the Portuguese Cup and Portuguese Super Cup before leaving for bigger things.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola N/a, Mourinho 9/10
Eidur Gudjohnsen
Not many players survived the upheaval following Roman Abramovich’s takeover of Chelsea in the summer of 2003, with the Russian billionaire keen to make his mark on every aspect of the club. Eidur Gudjohnsen was there when both Abramovich and Mourinho arrived, and one of the few to not just survive but thrive – helping Chelsea to successive Premier League titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06.
The Iceland international played a deeper role under Mourinho, and his classy displays earned him a surprise move to Barcelona in 2006. It wasn’t until 2008/09 that he was united with Pep Guardiola, under whom the forward became little more than a squad player – although he proved a reliable stand-in during the Catalan side’s historic treble-winning season.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 5/10, Mourinho 8/10
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ibrahimovic and Mourinho first worked together at Inter, when the burly Swede scored 25 goals en route to Scudetto glory with the Nerazzurri in 2008/09 – Mourinho’s first season at the club.
Ibra switched to Barcelona in exchange for Samuel Eto’o and £37m, but things quickly turned sour between the player and new boss Guardiola. The two endured an infamously tempestuous relationship during their one season together, with Zlatan later going on to describe Guardiola as a “spineless coward” with “no balls” following a spat in the dressing room.
Ibrahimovic was reunited with Mourinho at Manchester United in 2016, scoring 28 goals in his first season en route to winning both the Europa League and EFL Cup.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 2/10, Mourinho 8/10
Maxwell
Between 2001 and 2016, Maxwell won 11 league titles in four countries with four of the continent's biggest clubs – Ajax, Inter, Barcelona and PSG. Add a couple of Club World Cups and a Champions League with Barcelona as well as more than a dozen other major honours, and you get one of the most decorated players in European football history. He spent one season under Mourinho and Inter – winning a third successive Scudetto – before following his friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Barcelona in 2009.
He spent three seasons in Catalonia, under Guardiola winning just about everything there was to win. Had he not been in direct competition with Roberto Carlos and Marcelo, he would surely have received many more than the 10 caps he accrued for Brazil.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 8/10, Mourinho 7/10
Pedro
Guardiola has always been Pedro’s biggest admirer. After promoting him from the Barcelona B team, Pep transformed a young Pedro into one of La Liga’s most potent attackers.
Guardiola even went on to claim that Pedro helped transform his coaching career, saying: “Pedro’s made me a better manager. He showed us the importance of pressing high. He’s a player that moves well between the lines and in the area he’s a killer.”
Mourinho prised Pedro away from Barcelona in 2015, although it wasn’t the happy union either would have hoped for. Pedro struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge, with his poor form contributing to Mourinho’s departure midway through the season.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 8/10, Mourinho 5/10
Claudio Pizarro
Pizarro was one of Mourinho’s last signings at Chelsea during his first spell at the club, but the duo managed only a month or so of competitive football together before Mourinho’s time at Stamford Bridge ended abruptly in late September. Pizarro announced his arrival at the club in style, opening the scoring within 17 minutes of his debut, but found the net only once more during his only season in west London.
Under Guardiola in Munich, a veteran Pizarro was the back-up to Mario Mandzukic, but the Peruvian still managed 11 goals during the 2013/14 season as Bayern won the league and cup double. His next and final year under Guardiola was not so fruitful, however, as Pizarro scored just once in all competitions before being returning to Werder Bremen for the third time in his career.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 6/10, Mourinho 5/10
Arjen Robben
Robben arrived at Stamford Bridge as a relatively unknown 20-year-old in 2004. Before long he had established himself as one of Europe’s best wingers with blistering pace and an eye for goal. He helped the Blues win back-to-back Premier League titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06, although his increasing rate of injuries annoyed Mourinho into public mystification.
Pep Guardiola joined forces with the ex-Chelsea man at Bayern in 2013, signalling the start of the most prolific spell in Robben’s career. The Dutchman scored 47 goals, landed consecutive league and cup doubles and was named in fourth place for the 2014 Ballon d’Or.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 9/10, Mourinho 7/10
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Schweinsteiger was a surprise signing for Manchester United during the summer of 2015. Big things were expected of the eight-time Bundesliga champion and World Cup winner following his move from Bayern, the club he joined as a 14-year-old.
But the German was largely ineffective in his first season at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, and when Mourinho arrived, Schweinsteiger’s days in Manchester were numbered. Mourinho sent him to train with the U23 squad, and MLS side Chicago Fire beckoned after just four appearances under the Portuguese.
Prior to his Manchester nightmare, Schweinsteiger enjoyed two seasons under Pep Guardiola at Bayern, where he showed some of the best form of his glistening career to help secure back-to-back Bundesliga titles.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 7/10, Mourinho 2/10
Alexis Sanchez
Manchester United thought they'd snagged a decent deal in swapping Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Sanchez in January 2018 – but in reality, Mourinho had helped oversee arguably the worst pound-for-pound signing in Premier League history.
Sanchez struggled from the start at Old Trafford, and by the time of his loan exit to Inter Milan in summer 2019 had scored three league goals in one-and-a-half seasons with the Red Devils. His, and the poor form of several others, contributed to Mourinho's demise and eventual sacking.
There were happier days under Guardiola at Barça, who'd signed Sanchez from Udinese in 2011. The Chilean bagged 15 goals in his first season at the Camp Nou, then won La Liga in his second – and Pep's last – having started around half of his side's La Liga matches.
Who got the better out of him? Guardiola 7/10, Mourinho 2/10
