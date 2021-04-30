Ranked! Manchester United’s best European performances since 1990

Porto had taken 16 points from a possible 18 in the group stage, and were among the favourites to win the competition, but the Portuguese outfit were vanquished by an Eric Cantona-inspired United in their quarter-final first leg.

David Beckham and Ryan Giggs played wide, with Cantona, Andy Cole and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all in the starting line-up. Obviously, given the frontline on show, it was David May who opened the scoring by bundling in from close range, before Cantona seized on a defensive mistake to fire past keeper Hilario – later of Chelsea's bench.

In the second half, Cantona started a counter-attack with a delicious pass down the line for Cole, who fed Giggs to fire in; then the Frenchman released Cole with a beautifully weighted pass for No.4. Job done, but it was United's last continental goal that season: after a 0-0 in Portugal, they lost each semi-final leg 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund.