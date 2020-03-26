Marc-André ter Stegen News and Features

Date of birth: April 30, 1992

Instagram: @mterstegen1

Club(s): Borussia Monchengladbach, Barcelona

Country: Germany

Signing fee: £9.7 million

Won the treble in his first season in Spain after joining Barcelona following four years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach. Has gone on to win three further La Liga and Copa del Rey titles as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2015. Shone for Germany as they won the Confederations Cup in 2017 and was a squad member at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.