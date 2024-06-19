Manuel Neuer makes history in remarkable achievement for Germany at Euro 2024

By
published

Manuel Neuer continues to make footballing history, securing a remarkable feat for Germany against Hungary

Manuel Neuer of Germany celebrates after Jamal Musiala of Germany (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on June 19, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany
Manuel Neuer celebrates after Jamal Musiala scores vs Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manuel Neuer has set a major record today, becoming the goalkeeper with the most tournament appearances from a UEFA nation. When the whistle sounded at the start of Germany vs Hungary on Wednesday afternoon he surpassed Hugo Lloris’ total.

Neuer has now featured 17 times in the Euros – joint with Gianluigi Buffon – and 19 times in the World Cup, bringing his appearances to 36.

It marks yet another achievement for the German stalwart, who became his country’s most-capped player in a major tournament against Scotland, overtaking Philipp Lahm.

Ben Mountain