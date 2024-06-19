Manuel Neuer makes history in remarkable achievement for Germany at Euro 2024

Manuel Neuer has set a major record today, becoming the goalkeeper with the most tournament appearances from a UEFA nation. When the whistle sounded at the start of Germany vs Hungary on Wednesday afternoon he surpassed Hugo Lloris’ total.



Neuer has now featured 17 times in the Euros – joint with Gianluigi Buffon – and 19 times in the World Cup, bringing his appearances to 36.



It marks yet another achievement for the German stalwart, who became his country’s most-capped player in a major tournament against Scotland, overtaking Philipp Lahm.

VIDEO Can France Cope Without Kylian Mbappe?

He became their fifth-most capped player in history against Hungary too, sitting joint with Bastian Schweinsteiger on 121.

The feat seems all the more impressive given Neuer’s recovery from a major skiing injury sustained in December 2022. He returned to domestic football in October last year and had played just two international games in 2024 before the Euros.

Since his major tournament debut in 2010, Neuer has featured in four World Cups – the first German goalkeeper to do so consecutively – and four European Championships. In 2014 he started every game of the Germans’ victorious campaign, winning the Golden Glove for the most clean sheets.

Germany lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

But the Germany of late has not been the same as Germany of Neuer’s early career, falling at the group stages of the last two World Cups and reaching just the round of 16 at the 2020 Euros.

That run pays testament to the size of Neuer’s feat. This is, after all, a goalkeeper who has firmly protected his own international career under pressure from Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To retain his place with such consistency when Germany have had arguably the world’s greatest number two available for 12 years speaks to Neuer’s centrality for Die Mannschaft.

And we’ve been able to watch him throughout. Long may it continue.

More Euro 2024 stories

Line-up quiz! Can you name the Germany line-up from the Euro 2008 game against Austria?

Euro 2024 last-16: Full fixtures, as things stand

What is the protocol for postponing games at Euro 2024?