FIFA 21 ratings: The 100 best players revealed

Just under a month now until FIFA 21 hits shelves - and the top 100 players on the game have been announced.

No surprises for guessing numbers one and two on the game. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is top dog, with Juventus's - sorry, Piemonte Calcio's - Cristiano Ronaldo lagging in second.

Robert Lewandowski's outstanding season at Bayern Munich is rewarded with third place. It's the Pole's highest-ever rating in FIFA.

Fourth goes to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, who may not have won much last campaign but equalled Thierry Henry's long-standing assist record in the league. Champions League runner-up and Paris Saint-Germain boy-king Neymar sits in fifth. He's been the third-rated player of the last few seasons behind Messi and Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is the highest-rated player between the sticks - he's the next name on the list followed by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. He's the highest-rated defender.

Cover star Kylian Mbappé sneaks in ahead of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané to complete the top 10.

The list in full:

Lionel Messi: 93 Cristiano Ronaldo: 92 Robert Lewandowski: 91 Kevin de Bruyne: 91 Neymar: 91 Jan Oblak: 91 Virgil van Dijk: 90 Kylian Mbappé: 90 Mohamed Salah: 90 Sadio Mané: 90 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90 Alisson Becker: 90 Sergio Ramos: 89 Manuel Neuer: 89 Sergio Aguero: 89 Karim Benzema: 89 Casemiro: 89 Thibault Courtois: 89 Joshua Kimmich: 88 Toni Kroos: 88 Harry Kane: 88 Eden Hazard: 88 Raheeem Sterling: 88 Paulo Dybala: 88 Ederson: 88 N'Golo Kanté: 88 Samir Handanovic: 88 Kalidou Koulibaly: 87 Luka Modric Ciro Immobile: 87 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 87 Bruno Fernandes: 87 Angel Di Maria: 87 Jadon Sancho: 87 Son Heung-min: 87 Luis Suarez: 87 Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87 Antoine Griezmann: 87 Aymeric Laporte: 87 Wojciech Szszesny: 87 Roberto Firmino: 87 Bernardo Silva: 87 Andrew Robertson: 87 Fabinho: 87 Keylor Navas: 87 Sergio Busquets: 87 Giorgio Chiellini: 87 Hugo Lloris: 87 Thomas Muller: 86 Jamie Vardy: 86 Paul Pogba: 86 Marco Verratti: 86 Gerard Pique: 86 Alejandro Gomez: 86 Jordan Henderson: 86 Dani Carvajal: 86 Mats Hummels: 86 David Silva: 86 David De Gea: 86 Raphael Varane: 86 Jordi Alba: 86 Yann Sommer: 86 Serge Gnabry: 85 Marquinhos: 85 Romelu Lukaku: 85 Thiago: 85 Kai Havertz: 85 Luis Alberto: 85 Riyad Mahrez: 85 Memphis Depay: 85 Gianluigi Donnarumma: 85 Hakim Ziyech: 85 Marco Reus: 85 Timo Werner: 85 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85 Georginio Wijnaldum: 85 Matthijs De Ligt: 85 Thiago Silva: 85 Ricardo Pereira: 85 Lorenzo Insigne: 85 Miralem Pjanic: 85 Marcus Rashford: 85 Leroy Sané: 85 Dani Parejo: 85 Milan Skriniar: 85 Koke: 85 Dries Mertens: 85 Bernd Leno: 85 Clement Lenglet: 85 Leonardo Bonucci: 85 Frenkie De Jong: 85 Rodri: 85 Peter Gulasci: 85 Toby Alderweireld: 85 Diego Godin: 85 Mauro Icardi: 85 Kyle Walker: 85 Alex Sandro: 85 Christian Eriksen: 85 Erling Haaland: 84

