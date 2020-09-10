FIFA 21 ratings: The 100 best players revealed
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the FIFA 21 ratings - but who else makes the best 100 players on the game?
Just under a month now until FIFA 21 hits shelves - and the top 100 players on the game have been announced.
No surprises for guessing numbers one and two on the game. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is top dog, with Juventus's - sorry, Piemonte Calcio's - Cristiano Ronaldo lagging in second.
Robert Lewandowski's outstanding season at Bayern Munich is rewarded with third place. It's the Pole's highest-ever rating in FIFA.
Fourth goes to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, who may not have won much last campaign but equalled Thierry Henry's long-standing assist record in the league. Champions League runner-up and Paris Saint-Germain boy-king Neymar sits in fifth. He's been the third-rated player of the last few seasons behind Messi and Ronaldo.
FIFA 21 Release date, preorder, cover, trailer, demo – and everything else we know so far
Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is the highest-rated player between the sticks - he's the next name on the list followed by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. He's the highest-rated defender.
Cover star Kylian Mbappé sneaks in ahead of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané to complete the top 10.
The list in full:
- Lionel Messi: 93
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 92
- Robert Lewandowski: 91
- Kevin de Bruyne: 91
- Neymar: 91
- Jan Oblak: 91
- Virgil van Dijk: 90
- Kylian Mbappé: 90
- Mohamed Salah: 90
- Sadio Mané: 90
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90
- Alisson Becker: 90
- Sergio Ramos: 89
- Manuel Neuer: 89
- Sergio Aguero: 89
- Karim Benzema: 89
- Casemiro: 89
- Thibault Courtois: 89
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Toni Kroos: 88
- Harry Kane: 88
- Eden Hazard: 88
- Raheeem Sterling: 88
- Paulo Dybala: 88
- Ederson: 88
- N'Golo Kanté: 88
- Samir Handanovic: 88
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 87
- Luka Modric
- Ciro Immobile: 87
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 87
- Bruno Fernandes: 87
- Angel Di Maria: 87
- Jadon Sancho: 87
- Son Heung-min: 87
- Luis Suarez: 87
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87
- Antoine Griezmann: 87
- Aymeric Laporte: 87
- Wojciech Szszesny: 87
- Roberto Firmino: 87
- Bernardo Silva: 87
- Andrew Robertson: 87
- Fabinho: 87
- Keylor Navas: 87
- Sergio Busquets: 87
- Giorgio Chiellini: 87
- Hugo Lloris: 87
- Thomas Muller: 86
- Jamie Vardy: 86
- Paul Pogba: 86
- Marco Verratti: 86
- Gerard Pique: 86
- Alejandro Gomez: 86
- Jordan Henderson: 86
- Dani Carvajal: 86
- Mats Hummels: 86
- David Silva: 86
- David De Gea: 86
- Raphael Varane: 86
- Jordi Alba: 86
- Yann Sommer: 86
- Serge Gnabry: 85
- Marquinhos: 85
- Romelu Lukaku: 85
- Thiago: 85
- Kai Havertz: 85
- Luis Alberto: 85
- Riyad Mahrez: 85
- Memphis Depay: 85
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 85
- Hakim Ziyech: 85
- Marco Reus: 85
- Timo Werner: 85
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85
- Georginio Wijnaldum: 85
- Matthijs De Ligt: 85
- Thiago Silva: 85
- Ricardo Pereira: 85
- Lorenzo Insigne: 85
- Miralem Pjanic: 85
- Marcus Rashford: 85
- Leroy Sané: 85
- Dani Parejo: 85
- Milan Skriniar: 85
- Koke: 85
- Dries Mertens: 85
- Bernd Leno: 85
- Clement Lenglet: 85
- Leonardo Bonucci: 85
- Frenkie De Jong: 85
- Rodri: 85
- Peter Gulasci: 85
- Toby Alderweireld: 85
- Diego Godin: 85
- Mauro Icardi: 85
- Kyle Walker: 85
- Alex Sandro: 85
- Christian Eriksen: 85
- Erling Haaland: 84
