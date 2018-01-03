The 20 European footballers who played the most international minutes in 2017

Football fans across the globe will be looking forward to the World Cup in Russia now that 2018 is upon us, but we've decided to look back at the year just gone to uncover the 20 European footballers who played the most minutes in international football.

Germany triumphed at the Confederations Cup last summer, but this slideshow - based on data compiled by the CIES Football Observatory - features players from far smaller countries too. What are you waiting for?