5 games which defined Norwich’s season

Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to West Ham.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five games which defined the Canaries’ season.

Norwich 3 Manchester City 2, September 14

Norwich celebrate their victory over Manchester City (Joe Giddens/PA).

Undoubtedly the high point of a tough campaign, the Canaries inflicted Pep Guardiola’s side’s first defeat of the season. Goals from Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell put Norwich ahead, with Teemu Pukki adding his side’s third. The victory was even more impressive given Daniel Farke was without a number of key players and was forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench.

Norwich 1 Aston Villa 5, October 5

Norwich manager Daniel Farke reflects on a thumping home defeat to Aston Villa (Joe Giddens/PA).

Fellow Premier League new boys Villa recorded their first away win of the season in emphatic fashion in October. The weaknesses that would plague Norwich all season were evident as midfield errors led to a number of Villa chances, with Josip Drmic’s late goal no more than a consolation.

Norwich 0 Watford 2, November 8

Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu (right) celebrates scoring at Carrow Road (John Walton/PA).

Watford climbed off the foot of the table at Norwich’s expense with this victory at Carrow Road. The Hornets had been winless before the game and, despite having a man advantage for 25 minutes, Norwich were unable to break down their opponents, leaving the Canaries with one point from seven at the start of November.

Norwich 1 Sheffield United 2, December 8

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrates victory (Joe Giddens/PA).

Alex Tettey gave the hosts the lead, but Sheffield United dominated the second half and turned the game around with goals from Enda Stevens and George Baldock. Once again Farke was left to rue defensive errors in another home defeat to a newly-promoted side.

Norwich 0 Brighton 1, July 4

Todd Cantwell stands dejected after the loss to Brighton (Joe Giddens/NMC Pool/PA).

Farke took a gamble by dropping Cantwell and Pukki to the bench and the decision backfired as the Canaries slipped to narrow defeat. It condemned Norwich to their fourth straight loss since the restart and, after the game, Farke admitted their last chance of beating the drop had gone.